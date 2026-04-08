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Home > Sports News > RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bowlers Propel Rajasthan Royals To 27-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bowlers Propel Rajasthan Royals To 27-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians

The Rajasthan Royals continued their undefeated streak in IPL 2026, defeating the Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in a thrilling, rain-truncated 11-over-a-side match at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium.

RR players celebrating in focus. (ANI)
RR players celebrating in focus. (ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 8, 2026 01:12:12 IST

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RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bowlers Propel Rajasthan Royals To 27-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals continued their unbeaten run in the ongoing IPL 2026, inflicting a 27-run defeat against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in a rain-truncated encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After the match got reduced to 11 overs per side, Rajasthan’s explosive batting proved too good against an abled bowling line-up of the Mumbai Indians, led by the talismanic Jasprit Bumrah.

Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi Ignite Guwahati

Following a rain delay of two and a half hours, RR took to the crease with Yashasvi Jaiswal establishing the rhythm by accumulating 22 runs from Deepak Chahar’s first over. The standout moment of the innings, however, was the bold performance by 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as he smashed Bumrah for two enormous sixes in one over.

The opening pair put together a sizzling 80-run partnership. Sooryavanshi, despite scoring a rapid 39 off 14 balls with five sixes, couldn’t dislodge Jaiswal, who stood firm. The left-handed batsman smashed an unbeaten 77 from merely 32 balls, leading Rajasthan to an impressive 150 for 3. Even with a neat performance from MI’s AM Ghazanfar (2/21), the Mumbai bowlers found it hard to manage the onslaught.

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Mumbai’s Top-Order Nightmare

During the run chase, the Mumbai Indians were off to a poor start as they lost Ryan Rickelton (8) to Jofra Archer, Suryakumar Yadav (6) to Nandre Burger, and Rohit Sharma to Sandeep Sharma for five, reducing MI to 22/3 in 4.3 overs.

Skipper Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma rebuild the innings a bit; however, spinner Ravi Bishnoi removed them for 9 and 14 respectively in the fifth over, reducing MI to 46/5 in five overs.

By the fifth over, MI was reeling at 46 for 5 with stars like Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma back in the dugout. Although Sherfane Rutherford attempted a late counter-attack with a flurry of boundaries and sixes, a spectacular diving catch by Sandeep Sharma ended his resistance. In the end, MI finished on 123 for 9, which was not enough.

RR Bowlers Seal the Dominant Win

Sensational bowling from the trio of Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, and Ravi Bishnoi, and explosive knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi helped Rajasthan Royals prevail by 27 runs in the end.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals 150/3 in 11 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77 not out, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 39; Am Ghazandar 2-21) beat Mumbai Indians 123/9 in 11 overs (Naman Dhir 25, Sherfane Rutherford 25; Nandre Burger 2-21, Sandeep Sharma 2-26, Ravi Bishnoi 2-25) by 27 runs

(with agencies inputs)

Also Read: IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Top Spot After Match-Winning Knock vs MI, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Enters Top-5 | Full List

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RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bowlers Propel Rajasthan Royals To 27-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians

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RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bowlers Propel Rajasthan Royals To 27-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians
RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bowlers Propel Rajasthan Royals To 27-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians
RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bowlers Propel Rajasthan Royals To 27-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians
RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bowlers Propel Rajasthan Royals To 27-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians

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