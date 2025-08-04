Home > Sports > Ruben Neves Vows To Win FIFA World Cup 2026 In Memory Of Diogo Jota

Portugal recently won the UEFA Nations League, and Jota attaches sentimental value to their involvement. The world cup next year will be the hardest ever, according to Neves, and he felt inspired to do it.

To commemorate Jota's impact on the biggest football stage he left behind, Roberto Martinez and his crew are fusing the old and the modern.
The midfielder of the Portuguese team Ruben Neves has made a potent rallying cry the national team will do everything possible to win the World Cup as a tribute to the memory of Diogo Jota. Neves argued that Jota’s grievous death has only driven more life to the campaign they are undertaking. Neves was an old team mate and close friend of Jota, who died together with his brother Andrea Silva in a car accident, on July 3, 2025. The two became joint players at FC Porto and Wolves and as well as Portugal and this brought them close off the field. Neves became one of the pallbearers in the funeral where Jota was buried just a few hours after he played the FIFA Club World Cup with Al-Hilal in the US.

What did Neves say?

And now, said Neves, “we have an additional reason why we want to do the thing we were already anxious to do by way of rendering a service to ourselves and to Portugal,… I believe that all national team members have inherited a tiny share of what Diogo used to be like on the field.” The point is straightforward, the team believes that Jota is in every game they play because of his spirit.

Portugal already showed the result of its increased determination win time in June 2025, when they won the second title of the UEFA Nations League, defeating Spain on penalties following a 22 draw in Munich. It is the last big competition win of Jota and now it becomes his memory which drives their hopes of winning the world cup in 2026 too. Neves who is fit will also be included in the USA, Canada and Mexico tournament. He explained how the coming tournament will be the most difficult one in his life, but went on to say that, thanks to being refreshed, Portugal is now driven by an even greater force and that is to win. Manager Roberto Martinez has united the group in a mixture of experience and promising young players in an effort to pay tribute to their deceased colleague. The qualification process starts in September, who plays against Armenia and Hungary. Neves pointed out that the journey towards glory of Portugal now has more profound meaning, which is connected to loyalty, loss and legacy.

BTS J-Hope’s Sister Jung Jiwoo Slams Netizens Over Baby Rumours, ‘It’s Getting Out Of Hand’
$15,000 Visa Bonds: New Rule by US as Immigration Clampdown Deepens Under President Donald Trump
