SA Vs Zim: South Africa Fight Back, As Wiaan Mulder And David Bedingham Stitch A Partnership

SA Vs Zim: South Africa Fight Back, As Wiaan Mulder And David Bedingham Stitch A Partnership

Zimbabwe won the toss and chosen to bowl first. They quickly get the under the skin of South Africa batters and dismissed both openers but they let slip the advantage as Mulder and Bedingham formed a brilliant partnership.

July 6, 2025 17:47:00 IST

In the broad daylight at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe started strong in the second Test against South Africa but floundered the advantage as the visitors fought back in the first session.

Zimbabwe had a great start in the morning, taking control by removing both South African openers early. Tony de Zorzi and debutant Lesego Senokwane were sent back to the pavilion in the first hour, leaving South Africa reeling  at 24 for 2. It looked like Craig Ervine’s team was set to dominate. 

However, Zimbabwe failed to make the most of the opportunity. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani changed the team’s strategy to short-pitched bowling, which didn’t work in their favor. This allowed South Africa to made a partnership. 

Wiaan Mulder, leading the team in place of the regular captain, joined David Bedingham at the crease. The pair batted beautifully  and turned the momentum in South Africa’s favor. They added 50 runs together in just 35 balls, putting Zimbabwe’s bowlers under pressure.

By lunchtime, Mulder and Bedingham had built a solid partnership of 89 runs without losing another wicket. South Africa went into the break with their score at 113 for 2, firmly back in control of the match.

Earlier in the day, it didn’t look like things would go so smoothly for South Africa. The Zimbabwe seamers made the openers uncomfortable, with the ball swinging and seaming. There was some drama in the fourth over when Sean Williams dropped de Zorzi at second slip — the same mistake he made in the first Test. 

But despite the early success, Zimbabwe will be disappointed to have let the pressure slip so quickly after such a promising start.

Brief Score: At the time of this story  is being written, South Africa has reached to 197 for 2. Wiaan Mulder scored a century (104) while David Bedingham is at 78.

Read More: Edgbaston Weather Update: Rain Forecast Could Impact India’s Chances In 2nd Test After Shubman Gill’s Decision

