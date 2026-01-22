Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Notches Up Another Century, Puts Mumbai In Command Against Hyderabad

Sarfaraz Khan had a brilliant day at the office during the Ranji Trophy fixture between Mumbai and Hyderabad. Mumbai had a decent start to the proceedings as openers Akhil Herwadkar and Akash Anand put up 61 runs for the first wicket. But the team then lost a bit of momentum after losing three wickets in quick succession.

But it was captain Siddhesh Lad and Sarfaraz Khan who provided the resistance and chipped in with a big partnership of 249 runs for the fourth wicket.

– 61 Matches.

– 17 Hundreds.

– 16 Fifties. SARFARAZ KHAN IS A ICON IN FIRST CLASS CRICKET – selectors needs to look at him with 8 Tests in Asia coming in next 12 months. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ravsJ2nga3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 22, 2026







While the captain was dismissed for 104 after being trapped in front of the stumps by Rohit Rayudu, Sarfaraz continued his stunning form and ended the first day’s play at 142* along side Himanshu Singh who is yet to open the account.

Formats change, Fire doesn’t 🔥💪

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣* vs Hyd for our Sher Khan, Sarfaraz 🦁🥳#WhistlePodu #RanjiTrophy — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 22, 2026







December 2nd – Hundred in SMAT.

December 31st – Hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

January 22nd – Hundred in Ranji Trophy. ONE & ONLY SARFARAZ KHAN – He is ruling all formats 🥶 Great news for Chennai Super Kings. pic.twitter.com/zRhqBpz2jO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 22, 2026







🚨 SARFARAZ KHAN SHOW IN RANJI TROPHY! 🚨 ☆Unbeaten 142(164)* by Day 1 stumps.

☆Making a strong case with performances in all domestic formats.#T20WorldCup2026 #SarfarazKhan

pic.twitter.com/UNo1bxjklQ — 𝐑𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐡. (@CrickRitesh_18) January 22, 2026







Rohit Rayudu picked up two wickets while skipper Mohammed Siraj and Nitin Yadav scalped a wicket apiece. Mumbai were 332/4 at stumps.

