LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Notches Up Another Century, Puts Mumbai In Command Against Hyderabad

Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Notches Up Another Century, Puts Mumbai In Command Against Hyderabad

Sarfaraz Khan scored yet another hundred for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy fixture against Hyderabad

Sarfaraz Khan. (Photo Credits: X)
Sarfaraz Khan. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 22, 2026 19:28:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Notches Up Another Century, Puts Mumbai In Command Against Hyderabad

You Might Be Interested In

Sarfaraz Khan had a brilliant day at the office during the Ranji Trophy fixture between Mumbai and Hyderabad. Mumbai had a decent start to the proceedings as openers Akhil Herwadkar and Akash Anand put up 61 runs for the first wicket. But the team then lost a bit of momentum after losing three wickets in quick succession.

But it was captain Siddhesh Lad and Sarfaraz Khan who provided the resistance and chipped in with a big partnership of 249 runs for the fourth wicket.

You Might Be Interested In



While the captain was dismissed for 104 after being trapped in front of the stumps by Rohit Rayudu, Sarfaraz continued his stunning form and ended the first day’s play at 142* along side Himanshu Singh who is yet to open the account. 







Rohit Rayudu picked up two wickets while skipper Mohammed Siraj and Nitin Yadav scalped a wicket apiece. Mumbai were 332/4 at stumps. 

Also Read: Bangladesh To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026, Adamant On Not Playing Matches In India

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 7:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Ranji Trophysarfaraz khan

RELATED News

Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill’s Stay Ends Early As India Captain Gets Dismissed for 2-Ball Duck

Who Is Laila Faisal? Meet Star India Batter Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend

IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube or Adolf Hitler? Fans React Hilariously On Team India All-Rounder’s New Hairstyle

Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Reflects On Past Heartbreaks Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Open Up On Future Ambitions

LATEST NEWS

Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic

‘War Has To End’: Donald Trump Calls Meeting With Zelenskyy ‘Very Good’, No Talks On Board Of Peace

Kerala Man Suicide Row: Viral Video Shows Huge Uproar; How Many Years Will Shimjita Mustafa Serve In Jail if Found Guilty Of Abetment Of Suicide Over Fake Harassment Video?

OSCARS 2026: Homebound Fails To Secure An Academy Award Nomination For International Feature Film, India’s Hopes Dashed

Aekyam – Advanced Enterprise AI Orchestration Platform by Acuver Consulting Receives Dual Global Recognition in Hong Kong

Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Notches Up Another Century, Puts Mumbai In Command Against Hyderabad

Adani Total Gas 9M And Q3FY26 Results, PNG Household Increased To 10.5 Lakh Homes

Why Trump’s Iran Threats at Davos Are Raising Fears of Wider Conflict? POTUS’ Stark Message Sparks Global Concern

Manipur Horror: Masked Men Abduct A Meitei Man Visiting His Kuki-Zo Wife, Kill Him While He Pleads For Life On Camera

Who Is Amulya Rattan? 21-Year-Old Content Creator Faces Backlash After Accusing A Passerby Of Disrupting Her Video In Public Space; Netizens React | WATCH

Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Notches Up Another Century, Puts Mumbai In Command Against Hyderabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Notches Up Another Century, Puts Mumbai In Command Against Hyderabad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Notches Up Another Century, Puts Mumbai In Command Against Hyderabad
Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Notches Up Another Century, Puts Mumbai In Command Against Hyderabad
Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Notches Up Another Century, Puts Mumbai In Command Against Hyderabad
Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Notches Up Another Century, Puts Mumbai In Command Against Hyderabad

QUICK LINKS