LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Seconds After Smriti Mandhana Officially Cancels Wedding, Palash Muchhal Calls Cheating Allegations ‘Baseless,’ Warns of Strict Legal Action

Seconds After Smriti Mandhana Officially Cancels Wedding, Palash Muchhal Calls Cheating Allegations ‘Baseless,’ Warns of Strict Legal Action

Smriti Mandhana confirmed her wedding with Palash Muchhal is called off via Instagram, urging privacy. Palash echoed the statement, dismissed cheating rumors as baseless, and vowed legal action against defamators while moving on from the relationship.

Seconds After Smriti Mandhana Officially Cancels Wedding, Palash Muchhal Calls Cheating Allegations ‘Baseless,’ Warns of Strict Legal Action

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: December 7, 2025 14:28:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Seconds After Smriti Mandhana Officially Cancels Wedding, Palash Muchhal Calls Cheating Allegations ‘Baseless,’ Warns of Strict Legal Action

Smriti Mandhana, an Indian cricketer, and Palash Muchhal, a music composer, have declared their wedding cancellation in an official manner, putting an end to the speculation which lasted for weeks following the postponement of their Sangli ceremony on November 24. Palash, in particular, promised to take legal action against the rumours and at the same time asked the fans to respect their privacy while both of them shared their emotional statements on Instagram today. 

 

Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding with Palash Muchhal called off
Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding with Palash Muchhal called off
Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding with Palash Muchhal called off

Smriti’s Instagram Post on Cancellation

Mandhana first deleted all her wedding-related posts, and then she wrote: “The wedding is called off. I am a very private person…I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on.” She gave priority to her cricket career and representing India, and she was pleading against personal intrusions.

 

Palash Muchhal’s Response and Legal Action

Palash shared on his Instagram Stories: “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.” He called the cheating rumours “baseless” and stated that he was going to take legal action against the person or persons spreading such rumours and was publicly thanking his supporters for being there during this “most difficult phase.”

 Seconds After Smriti Mandhana Officially Cancels Wedding, Palash Muchhal Calls Cheating Allegations ‘Baseless,’ Warns of Strict Legal Action

Background and Privacy Plea

The event, which was graced by the presence of Mandhana’s teammates, was called off because of her father’s hospitalisation and Palash’s illness. Sister Palak Muchhal, while the fan frenzy was going on on social media, was the one asking for privacy and also stating that both were prioritising dignity over gossip.

ALSO READ: ‘The Wedding Is Called Off…’ Smriti Mandhana Officially Puts All Rumours To Rest Days After Palash Muchhal Cheating Allegations Went Viral

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 2:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cheating rumorscricket starhome-hero-pos-2Instagram statementlegal actionmusic composerPalaash MuchhalPalash Muchhalprivacy pleaSangli ceremonysmriti mandhanawedding called off

RELATED News

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

Yashasvi Jaiswal To Play SMAT: Why It Is A Better Option For The Left-Handed Batter Rather Than Being A Part Of Indian Squad For SA T20Is

“Their Presence Changes The Dressing Room Atmosphere”: Sanjay Bangar Defends Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s ODI Spots After India Beat South Africa

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Next Match: Check Team India’s ODI Schedule For 2026

‘The Wedding Is Called Off…’ Smriti Mandhana Officially Puts All Rumours To Rest Days After Palash Muchhal Cheating Allegations Went Viral

LATEST NEWS

Meet Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra IAS Officer With 23 Transfers In 19 Years, Known For His No-Nonsense Governance

Bengaluru Horror: Nepalese House Helpers Drug And Rob Gynaecologist; Gold, Cash And Mobiles Goes Missing

Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Old Video Of Putin Scolding Oligarch For Not Paying Staff Goes Viral

Naveen Jindal: Inside the Life, Net Worth & Career of India’s Steel Empire Builder

Who is Nikita Nagdev? Pakistani Woman Wants PM Modi To Intervene After Husband Abandons Her, Gears Up For Second Wedding In Delhi

Seconds After Smriti Mandhana Officially Cancels Wedding, Palash Muchhal Calls Cheating Allegations ‘Baseless,’ Warns of Strict Legal Action

Marathon Organiser Arrested In Iran For Allowing Women To Race Without Hijab, Officials Order Crackdown

Avengers Endgame Set for Re-Release: Will The Box-Office ‘Marvel’ Dethrone Avatar and Reclaim No.1 Worldwide? Explained

Maharashtra Heinous Crime: 34-Year-Old Married Thane Man Gets 13-Year-Old Girl Pregnant, Sentenced To 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting a Minor

‘The Wedding Is Called Off…’ Smriti Mandhana Officially Puts All Rumours To Rest Days After Palash Muchhal Cheating Allegations Went Viral

Seconds After Smriti Mandhana Officially Cancels Wedding, Palash Muchhal Calls Cheating Allegations ‘Baseless,’ Warns of Strict Legal Action

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Seconds After Smriti Mandhana Officially Cancels Wedding, Palash Muchhal Calls Cheating Allegations ‘Baseless,’ Warns of Strict Legal Action

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Seconds After Smriti Mandhana Officially Cancels Wedding, Palash Muchhal Calls Cheating Allegations ‘Baseless,’ Warns of Strict Legal Action
Seconds After Smriti Mandhana Officially Cancels Wedding, Palash Muchhal Calls Cheating Allegations ‘Baseless,’ Warns of Strict Legal Action
Seconds After Smriti Mandhana Officially Cancels Wedding, Palash Muchhal Calls Cheating Allegations ‘Baseless,’ Warns of Strict Legal Action
Seconds After Smriti Mandhana Officially Cancels Wedding, Palash Muchhal Calls Cheating Allegations ‘Baseless,’ Warns of Strict Legal Action

QUICK LINKS