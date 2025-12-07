 Seconds After Smriti Mandhana Officially Cancels Wedding, Palash Muchhal Calls Cheating Allegations ‘Baseless,’ Warns of Strict Legal Action

Smriti Mandhana, an Indian cricketer, and Palash Muchhal, a music composer, have declared their wedding cancellation in an official manner, putting an end to the speculation which lasted for weeks following the postponement of their Sangli ceremony on November 24. Palash, in particular, promised to take legal action against the rumours and at the same time asked the fans to respect their privacy while both of them shared their emotional statements on Instagram today.

Smriti’s Instagram Post on Cancellation

Mandhana first deleted all her wedding-related posts, and then she wrote: “The wedding is called off. I am a very private person…I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on.” She gave priority to her cricket career and representing India, and she was pleading against personal intrusions.

Palash Muchhal’s Response and Legal Action

Palash shared on his Instagram Stories: “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.” He called the cheating rumours “baseless” and stated that he was going to take legal action against the person or persons spreading such rumours and was publicly thanking his supporters for being there during this “most difficult phase.”

Background and Privacy Plea

The event, which was graced by the presence of Mandhana’s teammates, was called off because of her father’s hospitalisation and Palash’s illness. Sister Palak Muchhal, while the fan frenzy was going on on social media, was the one asking for privacy and also stating that both were prioritising dignity over gossip.

