Home > Sports > Setback For Mumbai As Ajinkya Rahane Opts Out Of Remaining Ranji Trophy Matches, Check The Real Reason Behind His Sudden Decision

Setback For Mumbai As Ajinkya Rahane Opts Out Of Remaining Ranji Trophy Matches, Check The Real Reason Behind His Sudden Decision

Ajinkya Rahane has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will not take part in the remaining Ranji Trophy matches this season due to personal reasons.

Rahane, who has scored a lot of runs on the domestic circuit in recent years, finished last for India in the longest format in 2023.
Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 17, 2026 15:49:04 IST

Setback For Mumbai As Ajinkya Rahane Opts Out Of Remaining Ranji Trophy Matches, Check The Real Reason Behind His Sudden Decision

In a surprising development for Mumbai cricket, senior batter and former India captain Ajinkya Rahane has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will not take part in the remaining Ranji Trophy matches this season due to personal reasons.

Mumbai Schedule 

Mumbai are scheduled to play two more group-stage matches in the Ranji Trophy. They will face Hyderabad in Hyderabad from January 22 to 25, before returning home to play Delhi at the MCA-BKC ground from January 29 to February 1. Mumbai are currently on top of Group D with 24 points, having won three of their five matches and not losing any game outright.
The Mumbai squad for the Hyderabad match will be selected on Saturday. Interestingly, Rahane was present at the Wankhede Stadium on the same day to inaugurate the MCA’s ‘Cricket Kit Fair’.

Rahane ‘s Domestic cricket round up

The 37-year-old had also missed the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, he did play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, where he was Mumbai’s highest run-scorer. Rahane scored 391 runs in 10 matches at an average of 48.87, including three half-centuries, with a top score of 95 not out against Odisha.
Rahane stepped down as Mumbai’s captain at the start of the season. His form in the Ranji Trophy was average, as he scored 209 runs in four matches at an average of 34.84, with one century — a score of 159 against Chhattisgarh. India all-rounder Shardul Thakur took over the captaincy from him.
Rahane has been out of favour with the national selection committee for more than two years. He last played a Test match for India in July 2023 against West Indies in Port of Spain. In his Test career, he played 85 matches, scoring 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46, with 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries.
Over the past two years, Rahane has played a lot of domestic cricket for Mumbai in hopes of making a Test comeback. However, he failed to produce big scores consistently in the Ranji Trophy and was even left out of the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy earlier this season.
Rahane has captained IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, but it is still unclear whether he will lead the team in the upcoming IPL season.



Despite his recent struggles, Rahane remains one of Mumbai’s most respected players. He led the team to the 2023–24 Ranji Trophy title, ending a seven-year wait, and also captained Mumbai to the 2024–25 Irani Cup victory. While stepping down from the captaincy, Rahane said it was the right time to groom a new leader, adding that he would continue to give his best as a player for Mumbai.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 3:49 PM IST
Setback For Mumbai As Ajinkya Rahane Opts Out Of Remaining Ranji Trophy Matches, Check The Real Reason Behind His Sudden Decision

Setback For Mumbai As Ajinkya Rahane Opts Out Of Remaining Ranji Trophy Matches, Check The Real Reason Behind His Sudden Decision
Setback For Mumbai As Ajinkya Rahane Opts Out Of Remaining Ranji Trophy Matches, Check The Real Reason Behind His Sudden Decision
Setback For Mumbai As Ajinkya Rahane Opts Out Of Remaining Ranji Trophy Matches, Check The Real Reason Behind His Sudden Decision
Setback For Mumbai As Ajinkya Rahane Opts Out Of Remaining Ranji Trophy Matches, Check The Real Reason Behind His Sudden Decision

