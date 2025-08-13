Shai Hope Makes History As West Indies Clinch ODI Series Over Pakistan

Barbados-born wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope produced a match-winning century to lead the West Indies to a dominant 202-run victory over Pakistan in the third and final ODI on August 12 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Hope smashed 120 off 94 balls, powering his side to 294/6 on a challenging pitch. Pakistan, in reply, collapsed for just 92 in 29.2 overs. The win sealed the series 2-1 in favor of the hosts, marking the West Indies’ first bilateral ODI series win over Pakistan since 1991, when Richie Richardson’s side triumphed on Pakistani soil.

Captain’s Knock Joins Elite Company

Shai Hope’s 18th ODI hundred was a special one—not just for its impact, but also for the history it created. The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is now only the second captain-wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni to score five or more ODI centuries. His blistering knock came at a strike rate of 127.67, featuring 10 fours and five sixes. In a crucial moment, Hope built a 110-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Justin Greaves, adding 119 runs in the final 10 overs to push the total out of reach.

Record-Breaking Feats Against Pakistan

Hope became just the third wicketkeeper-captain to score an ODI century against Pakistan, joining the elite ranks of MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers. Of the trio, Hope holds the highest strike rate and second-highest run tally in such innings. It was also his second century against Pakistan in ODIs, making him one of only three wicketkeeper-batters, alongside Jos Buttler and MS Dhoni, with multiple centuries against the Men in Green.

Legacy Sealed with Landmark Win

With this performance, Shai Hope not only delivered a long-awaited series win for the Caribbean side but also cemented his legacy as one of the finest wicketkeeper-batters in modern ODI cricket.

