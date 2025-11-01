LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital, To Stay Back For Follow-Up Treatment: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital, To Stay Back For Follow-Up Treatment: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from a Sydney hospital after undergoing a minor procedure for a spleen laceration sustained during the 3rd ODI vs Australia. He is stable and recovering well, the BCCI said. Iyer will remain in Sydney for follow-up consultations before returning to India.

Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from the Sydney hospital. (Photo: X/@fatal_af)
Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from the Sydney hospital. (Photo: X/@fatal_af)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 1, 2025 11:20:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital, To Stay Back For Follow-Up Treatment: BCCI

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from a hospital in Sydney after undergoing treatment for a laceration on his spleen, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday, November 1. The cricketer sustained the injury during the third ODI against Australia on October 25 while attempting a diving catch.

According to the BCCI statement, Iyer suffered a blunt abdominal injury, leading to internal bleeding and a laceration of the spleen. Medical teams acted swiftly, and a minor procedure was performed to stop the bleeding. The board said that Iyer received “appropriate medical management” and is now stable.

“He is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his progress, and he has been discharged from the hospital today,” the statement read.



Despite being discharged, Iyer will continue to remain in Sydney for follow-up consultations and monitoring. He will return to India only after being declared fit to travel.

The BCCI also expressed gratitude to the medical experts overseeing Iyer’s treatment — Dr. Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, and Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in India — for ensuring high-quality care throughout the recovery process.

The injury occurred when Iyer sprinted back from backward point and completed a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey. He landed heavily on his left side and was seen in visible discomfort. What initially appeared to be a rib injury was later confirmed as a spleen laceration — a serious condition given the organ’s role in filtering blood and supporting the immune system.

With the successful procedure and steady progress, the BCCI’s latest update brings relief to fans and the Indian camp.

Shreyas Iyer’s return timeline to cricket will depend on medical assessments over the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Palash Muchhal Celebrates Smriti Mandhana’s Viral Jump After India’s Semifinal Win, Says ‘This Part Of My Life Is Happiness’

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 11:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BCCI newshome-hero-pos-8shreyas iyerShreyas Iyer dischargedShreyas Iyer hospital Sydney

RELATED News

Why Deepika Padukone Praises Jemimah Rodrigues For Sharing Her Story, From Cricket Field To Hearts!!

Who Is Jemimah Rodrigues’ Boyfriend? What She Revealed In Her Interview

What Is Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Musical Pact’ With Jemimah Rodrigues If India Wins Women’s World Cup 2025?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Australia Defeats India By 4 Wickets

IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Date, Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain, Cooler Temperature As Arabian Sea Depression Intensifies

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 1: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

48 Jharkhand Migrant Workers Stranded In Tunisia With ‘No Money For Food’, Forced To Work For Free, Here’s Why

Trump Dodges Question on Underground Nuclear Tests – Says ‘You’ll Find Out Soon’

Svaraa Jewels Launches its Second Premium Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Store in Ahmedabad

Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital, To Stay Back For Follow-Up Treatment: BCCI

China Approves TikTok USA Transfer Agreement, Top Official Confirms – Full Details Here

Dharmendra AKA Dharam Singh Deol: Age, Net Worth, Family, and Lesser-Known Facts

India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement, Says ‘We Are At The…’

Kerala Becomes First Indian State To Declare ‘Extreme Poverty-Free’, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital, To Stay Back For Follow-Up Treatment: BCCI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital, To Stay Back For Follow-Up Treatment: BCCI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital, To Stay Back For Follow-Up Treatment: BCCI
Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital, To Stay Back For Follow-Up Treatment: BCCI
Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital, To Stay Back For Follow-Up Treatment: BCCI
Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital, To Stay Back For Follow-Up Treatment: BCCI

QUICK LINKS