Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital, To Stay Back For Follow-Up Treatment: BCCI

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from a hospital in Sydney after undergoing treatment for a laceration on his spleen, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday, November 1. The cricketer sustained the injury during the third ODI against Australia on October 25 while attempting a diving catch.

According to the BCCI statement, Iyer suffered a blunt abdominal injury, leading to internal bleeding and a laceration of the spleen. Medical teams acted swiftly, and a minor procedure was performed to stop the bleeding. The board said that Iyer received “appropriate medical management” and is now stable.

“He is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his progress, and he has been discharged from the hospital today,” the statement read.

🚨 Medical update on Shreyas Iyer The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today. Details 🔽 | #TeamIndia https://t.co/g3Gg1C4IRw — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2025







Despite being discharged, Iyer will continue to remain in Sydney for follow-up consultations and monitoring. He will return to India only after being declared fit to travel.

The BCCI also expressed gratitude to the medical experts overseeing Iyer’s treatment — Dr. Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, and Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in India — for ensuring high-quality care throughout the recovery process.

The injury occurred when Iyer sprinted back from backward point and completed a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey. He landed heavily on his left side and was seen in visible discomfort. What initially appeared to be a rib injury was later confirmed as a spleen laceration — a serious condition given the organ’s role in filtering blood and supporting the immune system.

With the successful procedure and steady progress, the BCCI’s latest update brings relief to fans and the Indian camp.

Shreyas Iyer’s return timeline to cricket will depend on medical assessments over the coming weeks.

