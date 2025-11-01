LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Smriti Mandhana Vs Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues Vs Chloe Tryon: Battles That Could Decide India Vs South Africa Women's World Cup Final

As India aim to make history on home soil in Navi Mumbai, Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa are also chasing their first major title.

Published By: NewsX Desk
Last updated: November 1, 2025 15:01:08 IST

A new champion will be crowned at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Both sides are packed with proven match-winners, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). As India aim to make history on home soil in Navi Mumbai, Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa are also chasing their first major title, hoping to finally overcome their heartbreak from previous ICC finals by defeating Harmanpreet Kaur’s team for the second time in this tournament.

Though India fell short in their league-stage meeting in Vizag on October 9, they can draw confidence from their strong start with the new ball in that match. The hosts had reduced South Africa to 18 for 2 within the first six overs, allowing their spinners to tighten the grip and push the Proteas to 81 for 5 at one stage.

Laura Wolvaardt watched on at the non-striker’s end as Tazmin Brits (0), Sune Luus (5), Marizanne Kapp (20) and Anneke Bosch (1) fell, though South Africa’s skipper found a partner in Chloe Tryon in a 61-run stand to begin the fightback in their eventual victory.

Wolvaardt (470) leads the tournament run tally, though opening partner Brits has been inconsistent, unable to match her century against New Zealand in their second match.

Brits could consider herself a little unlucky with her dismissal against India in the league phase, though young star Kranti Gaud would disagree, having forced a half-chance that was taken with one hand in a stunning return catch.

There will be further questions too for South Africa, given that key quick Renuka Singh Thakur did not feature in the league phase fixture.

The most prolific wicket-taker in Women’s World Cup history will take the new ball against the current No.1-ranked ODI batter in a match-up of dreams for a capacity crowd and millions watching at home.

Kapp comes into the match with her tail up, having broken the tournament record tally set by Jhulan Goswami with a performance of 5/20 against England in the semi-final, including three of the English top four.

Mandhana meanwhile was strangled down the leg-side in a run-a-ball 24 in India’s semi-final win over Australia, making two fifties and a century on India’s path to the finale, and only dismissed in single figures once – back in the tournament opener against Sri Lanka on 30 September.

Their history in ODI cricket hints at a mutual respect between the players too: Kapp has dismissed Mandhana just once in 116 balls, though the India batter has operated at a strike rate of just 62 when they have faced off.

India’s 25-year-old star of the middle-order has been the rightful talk of international cricket since a conquering 127 not out to sink defending champions Australia in the semi-final, though coming back three days to emulate the success means a brand new challenge.

There will be extra focus from Rodrigues having been dismissed for a duck when the teams met in the league phase, though a lot has transpired in the three weeks between fixtures, of which Rodrigues has detailed with such refreshing honesty.

Dropped and called back up into the XI during the tournament, fighting on multiple fronts to feature and eventually flourish again in India colours, Rodrigues will likely be targeted with left-arm spin through particularly through Chloe Tryon and Nonkululeko Mlaba, the former removing her earlier in the competition.

Deepti Sharma has a golden chance to finish the competition alone at the top of the tournament wicket tally, though stares down arguably her most pressure-filled test at a World Cup Final.

The spinner claimed the early wicket of Anneke Bosch in the earlier encounter at the tournament, though South Africa’s batters leveraged their comeback against Deepti, eventually finishing with 1/54.

Deepti is currently tied with Australian seamer Annabel Sutherland for the most wickets at this edition of the tournament.

Nadine de Klerk’s 84 not out off just 54 balls will no doubt remain fresh in India’s memory, with the 13-boundary blitz pulling a win out of the fire for the Proteas and stunning tournament hosts.

Deep into South Africa’s innings, with high scores promised in Navi Mumbai, de Klerk’s output with the bat is destined to be counted on again. In response, it may just be India’s homework that leads to a different outcome.

The prospects of de Klerk’s big hitting will give Harmanpreet Kaur plenty to think about, especially if South Africa lay down an even stronger base than that in the league stage meeting.

With inputs from ANI

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 2:59 PM IST
