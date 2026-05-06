SRH vs PBKS: Why Punjab Kings Are Wearing Black Armbands In Today IPL 2026 Match? Explained

SRH vs PBKS: The high-octane atmosphere of the IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was dampened by a sombre note on Wednesday, May 6. Spectators spotted the Punjab players in black armbands as captain Shreyas Iyer led his team on to the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium after winning the toss.

Who Is Amanpreet Singh Gill?

The solemn gesture was a tribute to the sudden and untimely passing of former Punjab cricketer and senior selector Amanpreet Singh Gill who died earlier the same day aged 36. Gill was adorned in the mourning bands, a poignant reminder of his deep-rooted association with both the franchise and the larger Punjab cricketing fraternity.

Gill was born in Chandigarh on 16 September 1989 and was a talented right-arm medium-fast bowler. He was a familiar name in the Punjab domestic circuit in mid-2000s and was known as an able swinger of the ball who could provide vital breakthroughs under pressure. He played six first-class matches for Punjab Ranji team between 2006 and 2009 and established himself as a disciplined and effective pacer.

Legacy Of Amanpreet Singh Gill

Gill’s talent was recognized on the international stage early in his career. He played for the India Under-19 team, sharing the dressing room with future superstars like Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey. One of the highlights of his youth career was the 2007 Under-19 tri-series in Sri Lanka, where he took nine wickets from just five matches. His efforts were rewarded with a match-winning spell of 2-14 against Bangladesh in the final.

Gill’s story came full circle in 2009 when he earned an IPL deal with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Staying with the squad through the 2010 season he worked alongside legends like Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee and Mahela Jayawardene contributing to the early culture of the franchise.

Gill has had a successful transition into administrative and talent scouting roles after his playing days. At the time of his death he was a respected member of the Punjab Senior Selection Committee. In this role he was heavily involved in spotting and nurturing the next generation of cricketing talent from the state so his influence on the game would not end when he hung up his boots.

As PBKS come out to play today, the black armbands are a salute to a man who dedicated his life to the sport in Punjab – from a promising youth international to a veteran scout helping others live out their IPL dreams.