Star Kiwi Batter Set To Miss India vs New Zealand ODI Series; Know All The Details Here

Regular skipper Mitchell Santner has been rested for the ODI series against India starting next month. Santner sustained a groin injury, and Michael Bracewell will take over the reins.

New Zealand Team. (Photo Credits: X)
New Zealand Team. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 24, 2025 09:24:03 IST

New Zealand’s star batter Kane Williamson will miss the ODI series against India scheduled to take place in January next year. The right-handed batter will not feature in the series due to his SA20 commitments. Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman and Matt Henry are unavailable because of injury, while Tom Latham will miss out as he is expecting the birth of his third child. Regular skipper Mitchell Santner has been rested. Santner sustained a groin injury, and Michael Bracewell will take over the captaincy duties. Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra have been rested for the ODIs.

Left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox has got the maiden call-up. Kritisan Clarke, Adi Ashok, Josh Clarkson, Nick Kelly and Michael Rae have also been named in the squad.

In a major boost to their pace attack, Kyle Jamieson will return to action and is a part of both white-ball squads for the tour. He was earlier sidelined following a back injury earlier this year. 



Santner, Chapman and Henry are expected to return for the T20I series. Bevon Jacobs and Tim Robinson have earned recalls while Will O’Rourke, Blair Tickner and Nathan Smith miss out due to injury.

“Playing in the sub-continent is obviously very different to what we’re used to in New Zealand, so any opportunity we can get to expose our guys to those conditions can only be a good thing, especially prior to a T20 World Cup in the subcontinent,” said head coach Rob Walter.

The two teams are set to lock horns with each other three ODIs and this will be followed by five T20Is. 

New Zealand ODI squad: Michael Bracewell (C), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young

New Zealand T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi

Also Read: Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches Won’t Be Telecast Or Streamed? 

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 9:24 AM IST
