SummerSlam 2025 Main Event: CM Punk vs Gunther Could Deliver A Cash In

WWE has made it official: CM Punk vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship will headline Night 1 of SummerSlam 2025, for good reason.

This is a matchup of two of WWE’s most fascinating and accomplished wrestlers, Gunther, the long reigning dominant ring general, and CM Punk, who is back after an extended absence and is on a journey of redemption. For Punk, this may provide him with an opportunity to reclaim his world championship glory, and for Gunther, a chance to cement his legacy on a sizable stage. Punk specifically noted how important it was for his championship match to be the main event. “I’m looking forward to not only main eventing SummerSlam, but in packing up and stealing the whole weekend,” he said, noting the matchup’s importance to elevating the value of the World Heavyweight Title and both competitors.

Why does this match deserves the hype?

Analysts have commented that having this match over potential Reigns led main events provides WWE the opportunity to add a twist to their storyline. If Punk were to win, it could make way for a Money in the Bank cash in from Seth Rollins, another shocking twist that could change the championship picture on a dime. In addition, this is an insane matchup in terms of athleticism and storytelling. Gunther is a powerhouse, Punk is a hard nosed, tough veteran who is very capable of handling this intensity. Plan on a match that lasts nearly 25 minutes with a level of elite wrestling and pacing of storytelling, that dramatically exceeds traditional spectacle matches.

Other matches

Adding to the stakes is Punk’s victory in the gauntlet match on Raw that earned him the title shot; this could be seen as a redemption and as adding emotional gravitas and investment heading into Night 1. That’s unlike other high profile matches, such as Roman Reigns tagging with Jey Uso or Cena vs. Rhodes; those are likely to happen on Night 2, as evidence the heavyweight title match can provide a shocking, high stakes payoff early in the weekend.

With storyline elements of legacy, momentum, and narrative intrigue, CM Punk vs Gunther not only deserves it actively makes SummerSlam Night 1 must see television. Whether it is Punk wins gold or whether Gunther cements his reign, this is the match that will define the night and have an aftershock effect through the WWE universe.

