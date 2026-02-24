T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa

T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa

Aakash Chopra blasts senior journalist for insulting Team India after their loss to South Africa in the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026.

T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa. (Image Credits: Aakash Chopra X)
T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa. (Image Credits: Aakash Chopra X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: February 24, 2026 16:58:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa

Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra has blasted a senior journalist for insulting the Men in Blue following their defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 game of T20 World Cup 2026. With the journalist labelling coach Gautam Gambhir and selector Ajit Agarkar as ‘bigots’, Chopra slammed him for having a deplorable mindset despite possessing a fabled media career.

Aakash Chopra asserts selection in India happens on merit

With the journalist accusing Gambhir and Agarkar of bringing in the communal agenda when selecting teams, Chopra asserted that Indian cricket is a shining example of how selection happens based only on merit. He also stressed whether the journalist raised questions on Pakistan cricket’s selection process. The 48-year-old wrote:

Former Managing Editor—TV Today Former Editor — BBC (for 12 years) Mindset is deplorable for someone with a decorated media career. Indian cricket is a shining example of how ‘meritocracy’ is celebrated. Did ‘Team Islam’ lose to India on the 15th, Rifat? @DanishKaneria61 has called out what happens in Pakistan. First hand account. Did you have the same opinions about our neighbours, Rifat? Please tell me this is Rifat’s fake account…please.”

You Might Be Interested In

Team India face a tricky path to semi-final after defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, the focus has shifted to India’s batting vulnerabilities after a heavy 76-run loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chasing a stiff 188, the Men in Blue didn’t look like firm contenders in hunting it down. After David Miller starred with the bat by scoring 63 off 35 deliveries, Marco Jansen proved to be the pick of South Africa’s bowlers, taking figures of 3.5-0-22-4.

Team India now face a must-win game against Zimbabwe on February 26, Thursday in Chennai.

Also Read: ‘Never Carried Baggage From Past’ — Shikhar Dhawan Reacts Strongly To Speculation Surrounding His Second Marriage

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 4:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aakash chopraindiat20 world cupT20 World Cup2026team india

RELATED News

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

IND vs PAK On June 14 — Check India’s Schedule For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Serie A Shock: Napoli Fan Stabbed by Wife After Heated VAR Argument During Atalanta Clash

T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI to Sack Gautam Gambhir if Team India Crashes Out From Super 8 Stages? Big Report Reveals

‘Never Carried Baggage From Past’ — Shikhar Dhawan Reacts Strongly To Speculation Surrounding His Second Marriage

LATEST NEWS

Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda: Net Worth, Salary, Luxury Cars, Mansions, Private Jet — Who Is More Richer?

CSIR NET Roll Number List Out, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

Who Was El Tuli? El Mencho’s Possible Successor Shot Dead By Mexican Forces While He Was Trying To Flee

Viral Baby Monkey Punch Has Found A Friend And Protector – ‘Go-Chan’, Who Also Once Faced Abandonment In A Circus – Watch

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

Galgotias University’s Viral Professor Neha Singh Gets Rap Song Tribute After China Robodog Row At AI Summit – WATCH

IDT Students Showcase Unique Creativity in Surat: Futuristic Tree Based on “Future is Now” Theme Becomes Major Attraction Lippan Art Workshop Held on 22 February; Bandhej Workshop Scheduled for 28 February

Drive Against Cervical Cancer: Centre To Roll Out Free HPV Vaccination For Girls Aged 14 And Above Across India soon

T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa

Apple To Launch AI Pendent With Visual intelligence: Know What Is It And How It Will Redefine Tech Wearable, Check Details And Release Date

T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa

QUICK LINKS