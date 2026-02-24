T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa

Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra has blasted a senior journalist for insulting the Men in Blue following their defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 game of T20 World Cup 2026. With the journalist labelling coach Gautam Gambhir and selector Ajit Agarkar as ‘bigots’, Chopra slammed him for having a deplorable mindset despite possessing a fabled media career.
Aakash Chopra asserts selection in India happens on merit
With the journalist accusing Gambhir and Agarkar of bringing in the communal agenda when selecting teams, Chopra asserted that Indian cricket is a shining example of how selection happens based only on merit. He also stressed whether the journalist raised questions on Pakistan cricket’s selection process. The 48-year-old wrote:
“Former Managing Editor—TV Today Former Editor — BBC (for 12 years) Mindset is deplorable for someone with a decorated media career. Indian cricket is a shining example of how ‘meritocracy’ is celebrated. Did ‘Team Islam’ lose to India on the 15th, Rifat? @DanishKaneria61 has called out what happens in Pakistan. First hand account. Did you have the same opinions about our neighbours, Rifat? Please tell me this is Rifat’s fake account…please.”
Team India face a tricky path to semi-final after defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad
Meanwhile, the focus has shifted to India’s batting vulnerabilities after a heavy 76-run loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chasing a stiff 188, the Men in Blue didn’t look like firm contenders in hunting it down. After David Miller starred with the bat by scoring 63 off 35 deliveries, Marco Jansen proved to be the pick of South Africa’s bowlers, taking figures of 3.5-0-22-4.
Team India now face a must-win game against Zimbabwe on February 26, Thursday in Chennai.
