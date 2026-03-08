LIVE TV
18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris
T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak to Perform at Narendra Modi Stadium — Time And All You Need to Know Before IND vs NZ Final

T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak to Perform at Narendra Modi Stadium — Time And All You Need to Know Before IND vs NZ Final

Global pop superstar Ricky Martin, alongside iconic Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh, will headline a spectacular Closing Ceremony at the T20 World Cup 2026 Final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Here are all the live streaming details.

Ricky Martin. (Photo Credits: X)
Ricky Martin. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 8, 2026 13:52:08 IST

T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak to Perform at Narendra Modi Stadium — Time And All You Need to Know Before IND vs NZ Final

Pop superstar Ricky Martin, along with Indian icons Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh are all set to light up the T20 world Cup 2026 closing ceremony. 

Gujarati icon Falguni Pathak will open the ceremony in style, bringing a local flavour to the Ahmedabad showpiece, which has made her one of the country’s most beloved live performers. Known for crowd favourites such as Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and O Piya, Pathak will be accompanied by 50 Bollywood dancers and vibrant choreography designed to transform the stadium into a festival atmosphere, as per a press release.

The “Prince of Bhangra” himself, Singh, will also be supported by a huge contingent of dancers and the familiar Punjab sound of the Dhol Wala when he takes to the stage. One of the most influential artists in modern Punjabi pop music, Sukhbir is known worldwide for chart-topping hits, including Ishq (Oh Ho Ho Ho) and Dil Kare.

Two-time Grammy Award and five-time Latin Grammy Award winner, Ricky Martin, will then close out the musical extravaganza with serious international star-power.

Martin, whose catalogue of global hits, including Livin’ la Vida Loca, She Bangs, and the iconic football anthem The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida), has defined stadium concerts for decades and will add the world’s biggest cricket stadium to his long list of iconic performances across his decorated career.

“Sport and music have a unique way of bringing people together, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is a celebration of that shared passion. It’s an honour to be part of such a special occasion, where millions of fans come together with incredible energy and love for the game. I’m excited to perform at the Closing Ceremony and celebrate the thrill of the tournament with fans in the stadium and around the world,” Martin said in a statement.

When will the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony take place?

The T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will take place on March 8. 

At what time will the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony start?

The T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will start at 5:30 PM IST. The gates will be open at 3:30 PM IST. 

Who are the performers at T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony?

Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh will be the performers at the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony. 

Will there be a live broadcast of the performance?

Yes, the musical show can be streamed live on JioHotstar and will also be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

(With Agency Inputs)

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 1:52 PM IST
Tags: Falguni PathakIND vs NZindia vs new zealandRicky MartinSukhbir Singht20 world cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak to Perform at Narendra Modi Stadium — Time And All You Need to Know Before IND vs NZ Final

T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak to Perform at Narendra Modi Stadium — Time And All You Need to Know Before IND vs NZ Final
T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak to Perform at Narendra Modi Stadium — Time And All You Need to Know Before IND vs NZ Final
T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak to Perform at Narendra Modi Stadium — Time And All You Need to Know Before IND vs NZ Final
T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak to Perform at Narendra Modi Stadium — Time And All You Need to Know Before IND vs NZ Final

