T20 World Cup 2026 Final: 3 Times Suryakumar Yadav Was Brutally Trolled For His Press Conference Replies | WATCH

India gear up for the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. But skipper Suryakumar Yadav is facing some backlash on social media for his replies during the pre-match press conference. The right-handed batter was asked the potential threat that the Indian batters can face against New Zealand spinners especially with the strike-rate hovering around 120.

To which, Surya replied, “I am happy to bat with a strike-rate of 120 if we are playing the final following that. There is no discussion whatsoever around this.”

This is not the first time Surya has come faced trolling on social media for his answers in the pressers.

‘Abhishek Ki Jagah Use Khilaun?’

Abhishek Sharma has been in a dismal form in the competition so far. He began the proceedings with three consecutive zeroes and has only one fifty in tournament. Despite the fact, Surya was earlier asked whether Sanju Samson who has now played a couple of match-winning knocks for India would find a place in Playing XI.

“To aap bol rahe ho ki Abhishek ki jagah khilaun usko (You mean to say that I should replace Abhishek with him?),” the Indian skipper replied.

The journalist replied that not as an opener, but Sanju may be brought back as a number three batter. To this, Surya said, “Should I play Sanju in place of Tilak Varma?” before bursting into laughter.

Did Suryakumar Yadav Take a Dig at Virat Kohli?

Ahead of the summit clash against the Blackcaps, Suryaumar Yadav explained head coach Gautam Gambhir’s ‘mantra’.

“His mantra has been the same since he played and won the World Cups for India: this is a sport where everyone’s contribution matters. You don’t win tournaments because of one or two players.”

“Unhone (Gambhir) wo personal milestone waala funda hee nikaal diya hai team se” (He has removed the concept of going for personal milestones), Suryakumar Yadav said while talking about how the focus has shifted from personal milestones to the team’s success under Gambhir’s coaching.

The captain further explained how it has been a team work and not one man show for the India in this T20 World Cup.

“If you look from the start – say the Zimbabwe (Super 8) game – every player contributed. Then against West Indies, and even in the semifinal, it was the same story. That’s always the focus. In a team sport, especially in the batting department, every batter’s contribution is necessary.”

India are eyeing to defend their T20 title that they won in 2024 in Barbados under Rohit Sharma.

