Home > Sports > IND vs NZ: Indirect Dig at Virat Kohli? Suryakumar Yadav’s ‘Team Over Milestones’ Remark Goes Viral Before T20 World Cup 2026 Final | Watch

India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s “no personal milestone” remark before the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad has gone viral, with fans speculating if the comment was an indirect swipe at Virat Kohli.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: March 8, 2026 12:34:16 IST

Suryakumar Yadav has been in the news for his answers and comments in press conferences as the captain of the Indian team in T20Is. However, one of his comments left the fans wondering if the skipper was taking a dig at former captain Virat Kohli. Suryakumar made the comment in the traditional pre-match press conference before the T20 World Cup 2026 Final between India and New Zealand. 

Suryakumar’s infamous comment came while talking about the mindset of Gautam Gambhir. The Indian skipper talked about how the head coach has removed the culture of ‘personal milestones’ from the team. In the past, Virat Kohli was often criticised for prioritising his personal milestones, like a fifty or a century, by slowing down when approaching the milestone. 

WATCH: Suryakumar allegedly takes a dig at Virat Kohli with ‘Personal Milestone’ remark




Suryakumar Yadav appeared to be in a joyful mood before the all-important final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Yadav, while responding to a question on Gambhir’s mindset, said, “His mantra has been the same since he played and won the World Cups for India: this is a sport where everyone’s contribution matters. You don’t win tournaments because of one or two players.”

“Unhone (Gambhir) wo personal milestone waala funda hee nikaal diya hai team se” (He has removed the concept of going for personal milestones), Suryakumar Yadav said while talking about how the focus has shifted from personal milestones to the team’s success under Gambhir’s coaching.

Suryakumar acknowledged how the success of the team in recent games has come owing to the mindset of not going for personal milestones but contributing to the team’s success. The 35-year-old said, “If you look from the start – say the Zimbabwe (Super 8) game – every player contributed. Then against the West Indies, and even in the semifinal, it was the same story. That’s always the focus. In a team sport, especially in the batting department, every batter’s contribution is necessary.”

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 12:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS