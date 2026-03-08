Cricket World Record! Brett Randell Takes 5 Wickets in 5 Balls in Historic First-Class Spell | WATCH

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York mayor residence protest donald trump brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris Bahrain explosions All England Open crime news india news New York mayor residence protest donald trump brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris Bahrain explosions All England Open crime news india news New York mayor residence protest donald trump brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris Bahrain explosions All England Open crime news india news New York mayor residence protest donald trump brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris Bahrain explosions All England Open crime news india news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York mayor residence protest donald trump brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris Bahrain explosions All England Open crime news india news New York mayor residence protest donald trump brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris Bahrain explosions All England Open crime news india news New York mayor residence protest donald trump brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris Bahrain explosions All England Open crime news india news New York mayor residence protest donald trump brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris Bahrain explosions All England Open crime news india news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Cricket World Record! Brett Randell Takes 5 Wickets in 5 Balls in Historic First-Class Spell | WATCH

Cricket World Record! Brett Randell Takes 5 Wickets in 5 Balls in Historic First-Class Spell | WATCH

In a Plunket Shield match, New Zealand pacer Brett Randell created history by taking five wickets in five consecutive balls for Central Districts — the first time such a feat has been recorded in 254 years of first-class cricket.

Brett Randell, playing for Central Districts, picked up five wickets in five balls in the Plunket Shield. Image Credit: X/Screengrab @exceedingxpuns
Brett Randell, playing for Central Districts, picked up five wickets in five balls in the Plunket Shield. Image Credit: X/Screengrab @exceedingxpuns

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 8, 2026 11:31:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cricket World Record! Brett Randell Takes 5 Wickets in 5 Balls in Historic First-Class Spell | WATCH

Brett Randell created history as he became the first player to pick five wickets in five balls in first-class cricket. Playing for the Central Districts in the Plunket Shield, ran through the batting order of Northern Districts. The right-arm pacer split his five wickets in two overs.

Randell is one of the most experienced players, having made his first-class debut in 2017. Interestingly, the 30-year-old made his first-class debut for the Northern Districts, the same team he decimated today with his fine piece of fast bowling. 

Brett Randell Etches His Name in History!




Brett Randell’s feat of picking up five wickets in five balls etched his name in the history books. The Kiwi pacer completely broke the back of the Northern Districts batting unit. He has been a fine bowler for his team, having picked up over 100 wickets in 37 matches. His seven-wicket haul at McLean Park in Napier would only better his first-class stats.

Not only did Brett Randell become the first player to pick up five wickets in five balls in first-class cricket, but he also claimed the first seven wickets against the Northern Districts in their first innings with the bat.

His incredible bowling feat could very well be the biggest reason for the Central Districts to register their third win of the 2025/26 season. Coming into the clash, the Central Districts had drawn their last two games. The Northern Districts, on the other hand, were on a three-match winning streak before coming into this clash.

Randell talks about his incredible feat

Randell, while recognizing his incredible feat, talked about his plans and how he kept his calm when approaching the historic milestone. While talking about his feat, Randell said, “I’m pretty blown away. The high was pretty crazy, it was like a pinch-me moment.” 

The right-arm pacer, while talking about how remaining calm was crucial, said, “I was trying to stay level-headed and keep putting the ball in the same area and then after the actual hat-trick, just the same things — trying to put the ball in the same area. It gets drummed into us a lot that we don’t want to go searching for wickets, so I was trying to just keep bowling the same ball, and our ‘Plan A’ that we’d talked about, and it came off.

Randell reiterated that he did not know if he was the first player to pick five wickets in five balls in first-class cricket. He said, “I had no idea that it was the first time it [five wickets in five balls in FC cricket] had happened in the world, it’s seriously cool. I mean, I don’t really have any words at the moment, to be honest. I’ll take it.”

Also Read: IND vs NZ: ‘Drop Him’ — Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Abhishek Sharma Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final in Ahmedabad

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 11:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Brett RandellCentral DistrictsNorthern DistrictsPlunket Shield

RELATED News

‘Unka Bas Chale Toh…’ Suryakumar Yadav on Gautam Gambhir’s Selfless Mentality Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

IND vs NZ: ‘Drop Him’ — Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Abhishek Sharma Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final in Ahmedabad

F1 Australian GP Shock: Oscar Piastri Crashes on Recon Lap, Out Before Home Race Start | Watch Video

IND vs NZ Final: Mohammad Amir’s Bold Prediction — New Zealand to Beat India in T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad

WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Lands in Ahmedabad Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

LATEST NEWS

Majnu Bhai, Uday and Dr. Ghungroo Will Be Back? Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar And Paresh Rawal Reunite For ‘Welcome 4’

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana First Look Launch Delayed Till THIS DATE? Fans Wonder What’s Causing Ranbir Kapoor’s Big Mythological Reveal Hold-Up

Zohran Mamdani’s New York Home Targeted With Smoking Projectiles During Protest; Police Arrest Six — What We Know So Far

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Shocking Reports Emerge About The Girl Seen In The Video, Everything You Should Know

‘To Take a Little Pressure Off’: Trump After US Grants “Permission” to India of 30-Day Waiver to Buy Russian oil Amid Middle East Tensions

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Begins: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Sells 1.4 Lakh Tickets In 24 Hours, Massive Opening Expected

Holi Horror in Moradabad: 25-Year-Old Man Stabs Twin Sister Over 40 Times, Attacks Mother With Same Knife After Instagram Love Breakup

Vladimir Netflix Series Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch The Twisted Drama Everyone’s Talking About

WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Lands in Ahmedabad Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Rushed To ICU After Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live; Manager Breaks Silence On His Health — Check Here

Cricket World Record! Brett Randell Takes 5 Wickets in 5 Balls in Historic First-Class Spell | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cricket World Record! Brett Randell Takes 5 Wickets in 5 Balls in Historic First-Class Spell | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cricket World Record! Brett Randell Takes 5 Wickets in 5 Balls in Historic First-Class Spell | WATCH
Cricket World Record! Brett Randell Takes 5 Wickets in 5 Balls in Historic First-Class Spell | WATCH
Cricket World Record! Brett Randell Takes 5 Wickets in 5 Balls in Historic First-Class Spell | WATCH
Cricket World Record! Brett Randell Takes 5 Wickets in 5 Balls in Historic First-Class Spell | WATCH

QUICK LINKS