Cricket World Record! Brett Randell Takes 5 Wickets in 5 Balls in Historic First-Class Spell | WATCH

Brett Randell created history as he became the first player to pick five wickets in five balls in first-class cricket. Playing for the Central Districts in the Plunket Shield, ran through the batting order of Northern Districts. The right-arm pacer split his five wickets in two overs.

Randell is one of the most experienced players, having made his first-class debut in 2017. Interestingly, the 30-year-old made his first-class debut for the Northern Districts, the same team he decimated today with his fine piece of fast bowling.

Brett Randell’s feat of picking up five wickets in five balls etched his name in the history books. The Kiwi pacer completely broke the back of the Northern Districts batting unit. He has been a fine bowler for his team, having picked up over 100 wickets in 37 matches. His seven-wicket haul at McLean Park in Napier would only better his first-class stats.

Not only did Brett Randell become the first player to pick up five wickets in five balls in first-class cricket, but he also claimed the first seven wickets against the Northern Districts in their first innings with the bat.

His incredible bowling feat could very well be the biggest reason for the Central Districts to register their third win of the 2025/26 season. Coming into the clash, the Central Districts had drawn their last two games. The Northern Districts, on the other hand, were on a three-match winning streak before coming into this clash.

Randell talks about his incredible feat

Randell, while recognizing his incredible feat, talked about his plans and how he kept his calm when approaching the historic milestone. While talking about his feat, Randell said, “I’m pretty blown away. The high was pretty crazy, it was like a pinch-me moment.”

The right-arm pacer, while talking about how remaining calm was crucial, said, “I was trying to stay level-headed and keep putting the ball in the same area and then after the actual hat-trick, just the same things — trying to put the ball in the same area. It gets drummed into us a lot that we don’t want to go searching for wickets, so I was trying to just keep bowling the same ball, and our ‘Plan A’ that we’d talked about, and it came off.

Randell reiterated that he did not know if he was the first player to pick five wickets in five balls in first-class cricket. He said, “I had no idea that it was the first time it [five wickets in five balls in FC cricket] had happened in the world, it’s seriously cool. I mean, I don’t really have any words at the moment, to be honest. I’ll take it.”

