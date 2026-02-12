T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir’s “Home Is Where You…” Remark Sets Tone For India vs Namibia

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has highlighted the unique advantage of leading his team on home soil, emphasizing that being in familiar surroundings brings him a sense of peace, which he considers essential to coaching the hosts and defending champions effectively.

India’s Group A clash against Namibia is set to take place at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. For Gambhir, Delhi is more than just a venue—it holds a special place in his heart. He represented the city in domestic cricket, played for the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, and scored his highest Test century at this very stadium. Such experiences have strengthened his bond with the city, making it a comforting environment to lead the national side.

Before departing with the team for Sri Lanka, Gambhir made the most of his time back in Delhi by hosting the squad and coaching staff for dinner at his home. This gesture not only allowed him to spend quality time with the team but also helped the players and staff relax and bond in familiar surroundings. India’s next group-stage match, against Pakistan, is scheduled for Sunday, February 15, in Colombo.

“Home is love, home is where your family is, and obviously, home is where you get peace as well. For me, home has always been really special,” Gambhir told the BCCI. “Of course, it can be tough because this profession involves many lonely nights and times when things don’t go your way.” His comments reflect the pressures of coaching at the highest level, where victories and defeats are felt intensely not just by players but also by the support staff.

Gambhir also spoke about the crucial role his support staff plays in his professional life. “This can be a very challenging profession, so when you have your trusted support staff around, they become like family. You share a lot of emotions with them,” he said. He added that sometimes the bond with the staff is even stronger than with family because they truly understand the ups and downs of the game, the pressures of high-stakes matches, and the emotional toll when results don’t go your way.

📰 Head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen involved in long chat with Rinku singh before game against Namibia pic.twitter.com/F3Fyd7pGNG — Only INDIA Matters 🇮🇳 (@KKRmatters) February 11, 2026

With his deep connection to Delhi and strong support system, Gambhir is focused on ensuring India performs at its best, starting with the Namibia match at Arun Jaitley Stadium and building momentum for the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan in Colombo. For Gambhir, coaching at home is more than a convenience—it is a source of strength, focus, and inspiration that he hopes will benefit the team on the field.

