Home > Sports > Harshit Rana Provides Massive Injury Update After T20 World Cup 2026 Heartbreak

Harshit Rana Provides Massive Injury Update After T20 World Cup 2026 Heartbreak

Harshit Rana had hurt his knee during the warm-up match against South Africa held at the DY Patil Stadium last week. He had bowled just one over while conceding 16 runs before hobbling off the field.

Harshit Rana underwent a surgery. (Photo Credits: Harshit Rana/Instagram)
Harshit Rana underwent a surgery. (Photo Credits: Harshit Rana/Instagram)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 9, 2026 14:11:43 IST

Harshit Rana Provides Massive Injury Update After T20 World Cup 2026 Heartbreak

India pacer Harshit Rana who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining a knee injury during the warm-up fixture against South Africa has undergone surgery. The young fast bowler has shared an update on his fitness, indicating the seriousness of the injury.

“Surgery done right, now focused on recovery and getting back to what I love,” Rana posted on Instagram.

The right-arm bowler just bowled one over against the Proteas before hobbling off the field. Harshit was eventually replaced by Mohammed Siraj. “Team India pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining a knee injury during the warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4th 2026. Following consultations with a specialist and subsequent scans, the BCCI medical team deemed him unfit to participate in the tournament. The team management wishes him a speedy recovery. Mohammad Siraj will join the team as Harshit’s replacement in the squad,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Siraj featured in the fixture against USA and played a key role in India’s win in Mumbai. The right-handed bowler scalped three wickets for 29 in 4 overs. India had managed to put 161/9 in 20 overs after Suryakumar Yadav struck 84* off 49. Later, bowlers did their job and restricted the opposition to 132/8 in 20 overs to win the match by 29 runs. 

“Almighty changed my destiny in 24 hours,” Siraj told reporters after India’s 29-run win. “I was spending time with my family when Adrian (Le Roux, India’s strength and conditioning coach) messaged me to ask what I was up to. I told him, ‘don’t message me right now, I’m resting after playing two four-day games. I need rest.'”

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 | Mohammed Siraj Replaces Injured Harshit Rana In Indian Squad

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 2:11 PM IST
Harshit Rana Provides Massive Injury Update After T20 World Cup 2026 Heartbreak

