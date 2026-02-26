LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas Stay Perfect, Clinical South Africa Crush Windies in Super 8 Clash

South Africa crushed the West Indies by nine wickets in their 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad. Despite a record 89-run stand by Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd, Aiden Markram’s unbeaten 82 led the Proteas to a clinical victory, keeping their unbeaten streak alive and boosting India’s semi-final hopes.

South Africa Beat West Indies By 9 Wickets Photo. Proteas Men- X
South Africa Beat West Indies By 9 Wickets Photo. Proteas Men- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 26, 2026 19:14:04 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: In a high-stakes Super 8 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium, South Africa continued their relentless march through the 2026 T20 World Cup, securing a dominant nine-wicket victory over the West Indies. The win not only keeps the Proteas’ unbeaten streak alive but also significantly clarifies the semi-final qualification scenarios for Group 1.

Opting to bowl first, South Africa’s pace trio—Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, and Corbin Bosch—executed a masterclass in aggressive seam bowling. They exploited the extra bounce of the Ahmedabad red soil to perfection, leaving the West Indies batting lineup in tatters. At 83/7 in the 11th over, a sub-100 total looked likely as big hitters like Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford fell cheaply.

However, the game witnessed a historic turnaround through an 89-run partnership between Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd. This world-record stand for the eighth wicket in T20 World Cups dragged the West Indies from the brink of humiliation to a competitive 176/8. Shepherd played the innings of his life, smashing an unbeaten 52 off 37 balls, while Holder contributed a vital 49 before being run out on the penultimate delivery.

Despite the momentum shift at the break, South Africa’s chase was a clinical demonstration of power and poise. Openers Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram effectively killed the contest in the powerplay, racing to 69 without loss in six overs. De Kock fell for a blistering 47 off 24 balls, but Markram remained immovable. The skipper played a true captain’s knock, finishing unbeaten on 82 from just 46 deliveries. Alongside Ryan Rickelton (45*), Markram ensured there were no further hiccups, reaching the target with 23 balls to spare.

This victory puts South Africa at the top of the table with four points and a formidable net run rate. For the West Indies, the loss ends their unbeaten run and sets up a must-win scenario in their final match. Meanwhile, the result offers a massive lifeline to India, as the Proteas’ margin of victory helps keep the semi-final race open regardless of run-rate complexities. 

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 7:14 PM IST
Tags: SA vs WIsouth africaSouth Africa vs West Indiest20 world cup 2026west indies

QUICK LINKS