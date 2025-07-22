Tanner Scott Pulled Mid-Game With Arm Issue, Evaluation Underway

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Minnesota Twins on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak, Tanner Scott’s injury forced him to leave the game. In the eighth inning, Scott took over after Dustin May gave up consecutive hits. After retiring the first batter he faced, he returned to the field for the ninth inning.

From there, however, Scott struck Brooks Lee with a pitch and walked Byron Buxton. Scott delivered an 85.9 mph pitch in the dirt, far from the zone, then walked off the mound while flexing his left arm as he faced Ryan Jeffers with one out. Head trainer Thomas Albert and manager Dave Roberts checked on him. After leaving the game, Scott returned to have his arm tested; Roberts described it as a left forearm injury.

Although Scott’s arm’s initial test results were positive, they don’t fully capture the range of possible conditions affecting his forearm. According to Roberts, “Both manual testing and an X-ray were positive after that. That’s a good thing, then.”

Additionally, Scot’s injury occurred on a single pitch and did not persist throughout his appearance. According to Roberts, it was probably the game’s last pitch that Scott threw. “He said it felt like a sting, but I’m not sure which pitch it was,” Roberts remarked. Before I got out there, I believe it was most likely the pitch.

Does Tanner Scott’s injury impact the Dodgers’ plans for the trade deadline?

As the MLB trade deadline draws near on July 31, the Dodgers’ need to add at least one high-leverage bullpen pitcher grows, and it was already the position they were most likely to address.

In 45.2 innings pitched so far this season, Scott has a 4.14 ERA, 50 strikeouts, and a 1.16 WHIP with the Dodgers. Additionally, as the Dodgers’ main closer, he has saved 19 games in 26 chances.

Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech, Brusdar Graterol, and Evan Phillips are the four high-leverage relievers that the Dodgers have listed as injured. Treinen is expected to return before the end of the month, but Kopech won’t be able to return until late August after the 60-day IL. Graterol might make a comeback in September, but Phillips will miss the season because of Tommy John surgery.

Also Read: Philadelphia Phillies Reunite with David Robertson in US 5 Million Deal to Bolster Struggling Bullpen