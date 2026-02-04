LIVE TV
U19 Cricket World Cup: Box Office! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Explodes with 68 off 33 vs Afghanistan as Fans Call Him "India's Next Batting Sensation"

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reached his half-century in just 24 balls, chasing a target under pressure, he displayed aggressive, fearless batting, hitting boundaries with ease, Sooryavanshi’s innings included 7 fours and 3 sixes .

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 4, 2026 18:28:11 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is showcasing his signature aggressive batting, putting pressure on the opposition with powerful boundaries as India chases 311. At the other end, Aaron George is also in unstoppable form. Earlier, Afghanistan posted 310 for 4 in 50 overs in the U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal against India in Harare. Opting to bat, they displayed maturity and control, with Faisal Shinozada scoring 110 and Uzairullah Niazai remaining unbeaten on 101, both hitting centuries to set up a challenging target.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reached his half-century in just 24 balls, chasing a target under pressure, he displayed aggressive, fearless batting, hitting boundaries with ease, Sooryavanshi’s innings included 7 fours and 3 sixes . On the final delivery, he picked up a short ball on middle and pulled it over deep square leg for a six to complete his fifty. He raised his bat and enjoyed the crowd’s applause, showing why he is a dangerous left-hander in any chase. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got out on 68 off 33 balls.

How Fans reacted on Vaibhav’s Knock on social media





IND vs AFG U19 World Cup 2026: Who Is Faisal Shinozada? 17-Year-Old Afghanistan Star Unleashes Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘SIUU’ Celebration After Scoring Hundred

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 6:28 PM IST
Tags: IND vs AFGunder 19 world cupVaibhav Sooryavanshivaibhav suryavanshi

