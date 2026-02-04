U19 Cricket World Cup: Box Office! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Explodes with 68 off 33 vs Afghanistan as Fans Call Him “India’s Next Batting Sensation”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is showcasing his signature aggressive batting, putting pressure on the opposition with powerful boundaries as India chases 311. At the other end, Aaron George is also in unstoppable form. Earlier, Afghanistan posted 310 for 4 in 50 overs in the U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal against India in Harare. Opting to bat, they displayed maturity and control, with Faisal Shinozada scoring 110 and Uzairullah Niazai remaining unbeaten on 101, both hitting centuries to set up a challenging target.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reached his half-century in just 24 balls, chasing a target under pressure, he displayed aggressive, fearless batting, hitting boundaries with ease, Sooryavanshi’s innings included 7 fours and 3 sixes . On the final delivery, he picked up a short ball on middle and pulled it over deep square leg for a six to complete his fifty. He raised his bat and enjoyed the crowd’s applause, showing why he is a dangerous left-hander in any chase. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got out on 68 off 33 balls.

How Fans reacted on Vaibhav’s Knock on social media

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a talent that should be handled carefully. He is explosive, he is dynamic, he is box office, he is a freak. He has set the bar high at such a young age. He just needs to be little calculative & mature in his approach, he will capture the world with his… pic.twitter.com/oRBM18Jx96 — Akshat (@Akshatgoel1408) February 4, 2026

Meet the upcoming beast of International Cricket Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ~Many trolled him just because he failed in 2-3 matches and asked him to change his batting style. ~But today when the target was above 311 which is never chased in the history of the U19 world cup, this 15… pic.twitter.com/niR1GnxAog — Circuit (@Cric_Circuit) February 4, 2026

A league above others , Remember the name Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 😍🩵 pic.twitter.com/ay1zOg5ntq — 𝐑 𝐈 𝐓 𝐈 𝐊  (@Dhoni_Tweetz) February 4, 2026

Don’t keep wasting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in under 19 cricket.

He belongs to the big league.

BCCI needs to decide what they want from him- whether they really want him to develop a game for test cricket or they are happy with him being a white ball player?

Don’t confuse him. — Dr. Devashish Palkar (@psychidiaries) February 4, 2026







VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI, REMEMBER THE NAME! 🇮🇳🔥

14 YEARS OLD.

U19 WORLD CUP SEMI-FINAL.

68 RUNS. 33 BALLS. 206

He just took the Afghanistan attack to the cleaners in Harare!

Absolute box office!

#VaibhavSooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/jluerwi5m1 — Rupesh Suryavanshi (@RupeshSurya288) February 4, 2026





Also read :

IND vs AFG U19 World Cup 2026: Who Is Faisal Shinozada? 17-Year-Old Afghanistan Star Unleashes Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘SIUU’ Celebration After Scoring Hundred