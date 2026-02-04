U19 World Cup 2026: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shine as India Crush Afghanistan to Reach Final

India Under-19 produced a dominating performance to defeat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the second semifinal of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026, booking their place in the final against England. The victory came in Harare, where India chased down a challenging target of 311 runs, making it the highest successful run chase in U19 World Cup history.

Opener Aaron George led the chase with a brilliant 115-run innings off 104 balls, hitting 15 fours and two sixes to anchor India’s batting. He was well supported by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 68 off 33 balls, helping India take early control of the run chase.

Nooristani Omarzai was the outstanding bowler for Afghanistan U19, who picked up two wickets for his side, while conceding 64 runs in his full quota of 10 overs.

With this win, India U19 will try to win the title for the record-extending sixth time. England U19 defeated defending champions Australia U19 in the first semi-final to reach the final. The final will be played at the Harae Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Friday.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted a challenging 310/4 in 50 overs against India on the back of fantastic centuries from Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai.

The Afghanistan duo of Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai stitched a mammoth partnership of 148 runs off 130 deliveries, putting their side in a dominant position. The winner of the India vs Afghanistan contest will face England in the grand finale on February 6.

Afghanistan started their innings on a decent note. They scored 23/0 after the five overs. After the conclusion of the 10th over, openers Khalid Ahmadza and Osman Sadat helped Afghanistan reach 42/0.

On the second delivery of the 12th over, Deepesh Devendran broke the 53-run opening stand. The Indian bowler dismissed Khalid Ahmadzai for 31 off 39 balls, including four boundaries and one six. After the end of the 15th over, Afghanistan scored 66/1.Osman Sadat and Faisal Shinozada steadied the ship for Afghanistan, reaching 94/1 after the end of the 20th over.

On the first delivery of the 25th over, Kanishk Chouhan broke the 64-run partnership for the second wicket. Kanishk removed Osman Sadat for 39 off 70 balls, with three fours.

Faisal Shinozada reached his fifty during the first ball of the 29th over. He reached the landmark in 49 deliveries. At the end of the 30th over, Afghanistan were in a comfortable position at 145/2.

Uzairullah Niazai and Faisal Shinozada increased Afghanistan’s scoring rate as they reached 170/2 at the end of the 35th over. Afghanistan crossed the 200-run mark during the 41st over, with Uzairullah Niazai and Faisal Shinozada continuing to dominate with the bat.

On the first ball of the 43rd over, Faisal Shinozada smashed his hundred in 86 deliveries. It was his second consecutive hundred in the ongoing tournament. After reaching the landmark, the Afghanistan batter performed Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic “Siuuuu” celebration.

Faisal Shinozada also became the fourth batter and first Afghanistan player to hit a century against India in the U19 World Cup. He joined the elite list of players Malcolm Lake, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, and Ben Stokes.

In the 44th over, Uzairullah Niazai hammered 21 runs against RS Ambrish as Afghanistan reached 242/2. Niazai also completed his half-century in 63 deliveries.

On the fifth ball of the 46th over, Deepesh Devendran broke the mammoth 148-run stand for the third wicket after he removed Faisal Shinozada. The Afghanistan batter played a fantastic knock of 110 runs off 93 balls, with 15 fours.

Towards the end, Uzairullah Niazai completed his well-deserved century in 85 deliveries as Afghanistan posted a daunting target of 311 runs in 50 overs. Uzairullah Niazai remained unbeaten on 101 runs off 86 deliveries, with 12 fours and two sixes.

For India, Deepesh Devendran (2/64) and Kanishk Chouhan (2/55) scalped two wickets each.

