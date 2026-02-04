LIVE TV
U19 World Cup 2026: Inspired by AB de Villiers, Aaron George Powers India to World Cup Final

Aaron George, who smashed a match-winning 115 against Afghanistan in the U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal, hails from Hyderabad and is a regular in India U19 cricket. The young opener, who idolises AB de Villiers, wanted to follow in the footsteps of the South African legend on the big stage.

Aaron George (Image credits : X)
Aaron George (Image credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 4, 2026 21:18:41 IST

Aaron George built on Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive start to play a composed and brilliant innings, scoring a century off 91 balls in the the U19 world cup match between between India and Afghanistan in Harare  on Wednesday. The 19-year-old opener reached his milestone by hitting boundary off khatir Stainikzai , punching the ball to long-off, and celebrated by removing his helmet and acknowledging the applause from his teammates. George’s knock took India to the final of Under 19 world cup. Aaron George scored 115.

This performance further strengthened India’s position in the under 19 world cup final , India will be facing winner of Semi final 1 between  England.

Who is Aaron George 

 Aaron George George, a right-handed top-order batter, hails from Hyderabad and has been a regular in India U19 cricket, including the world cup. He progressed through age-group cricket and has represented his state in domestic youth tournaments like the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scoring 341 and 373 runs in the last two seasons. He has also captained teams in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, highlighted by an unbeaten 303 against Bihar in 2022-23. In the 2025 U19 Asia Cup, he scored a half-century in the opening match and 85 against Pakistan in the group stage and a century against south africa in youth odi series.

George idolizes South African legend AB de Villiers, praising his range, ability to hit anywhere, and composure on the field. He told Sportstar, “Having more than two responses for a particular ball is what takes you higher. He is not looking to fight and is a real gentleman on the field.” George’s combination of power, technique, and calm temperament makes him one of India U19’s most exciting young talents.

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 8:25 PM IST
QUICK LINKS