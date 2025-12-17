LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch

Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch

FIFA faces massive fan backlash over 2026 World Cup ticket prices, introduces $60 “Supporter Entry Tier” for limited seats. Fans celebrate, but allocation remains small, highlighting profit-over-fans criticism.

Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 17, 2025 14:40:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch

FIFA Finally Listens: $60 Tickets For Fans!

FIFA, after being criticized by fans all over the world for outrageous prices of the 2026 World Cup tickets, has taken a radical step: the introduction of a “cheap” $60 tier. Yes, you heard it right, $60! To give you an idea, the least costly final tickets were going for more than £3,000 at first, which led to fans reacting with terms like “ridiculous” and “huge betrayal” all over the internet. The supporters were very vocal about their opinions, and the truth is, who could not understand them? There were tweets expressing shock at the prices, and there were fans who organized groups to call for just prices. It was evident that FIFA had to give in. At long last, regular fans may really get a chance to see their teams play live without the need to sell a kidney, or two.

The FIFA 2026 World Cup Ticket Prices Caused Huge Fan Fury and Outcry

Fans’ outrage knew no bounds after the announcement of 2026 World Cup ticket prices. Following their team from the very first match to the very last would set them back more than £5,000 just for the cheapest seats, without including travel and accommodation expenses.

In contrast, 2022 Qatar World Cup group-stage tickets were priced around £68.50. The price points were called outrageous by supporters’ groups, who slammed FIFA. The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) termed it a “scandalous” and “laughable insult,” while Football Supporters Europe (FSE) called it “extortionate.” Scottish FA CEO John MacLean pointed out that some tickets cost five times as much as in Qatar and urged FIFA to reconsider the strategy. Fans were very angry.

Concessions And Limited Access TO FIFA 2026 World Cup Ticket

  • Following strong backlash and pressure from national football associations, FIFA launched a “Supporter Entry Tier” for all 104 matches.
  • Tickets in this category are priced at a fixed $60.
  • Many viewed this move as an embarrassing “climbdown” for FIFA.
  • Only 10% of each member association’s ticket allocation will be available at this lower price.
  • Despite the restricted availability, this option, including tickets for the final, demonstrates the effect of public and media pressure.
  • The decision underscores concerns that FIFA has historically prioritized profits over loyal fans.

(With Inputs From FIFA officials)

Also Read: IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Go Big With Cameron Green for ₹25.2 Crore; KKR Full Squad List

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 2:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2026 World Cupcheap World Cup ticketsfan outragefifaFIFA backlashfootball fansFSAFSEQatar World Cup comparisonsupporter entry tierticket allocationticket pricestravel costsWorld Cup tickets

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Go Big With Cameron Green for ₹25.2 Crore; KKR Full Squad List

Alex Carey Ton On An Emotional Adelaide Day Breathes Life Into Australia’s Inning

CSK IPL Team 2026 Players List: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, Retained and Released Players List

IPL Auction 2026: Expensive Players List From 2008 to 2026, Check Who Leads the List

Yashasvi Jaiswal Hospitalised Suddenly: Fans Shocked, Here’s The Real Reason Behind Cricket Star’s Unexpected Health Scare

LATEST NEWS

‘Bhai, Yeh Ek ‘TASK’ Tha…’ Amaal Mallik Gets Furious After Getting Linked With Tanya Mittal, Requests Fans To Stop Mud Slinging

Naveed Akram’s Radical Past Revealed: Bondi Beach Shooter’s Old Video Surfaces, Shows Preaching Islam On Streets, Alleged ISIS Links

Unable To Digest Dhurandhar’s Success, Is Pakistan Now Planning Its Own Spin With ‘Mera Lyari?’ Pakistani Filmmaker Makes Shocking Claims

Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch

Woman Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Husband Gets To Know About Their Kiss Selfie, ‘Don’t Want Her Back Ever’

Get Up To Rs. 3.65 Lakh Off On Your New Kia Car, Company Launches ‘Inspiring December’ Campaign, Check Limited-Time Offer Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses the Joint Session of Parliament in Ethiopia

India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner After Protests Outside Indian Mission in Dhaka; NCP Leader Says ‘Will Cut Off 7 Sisters’

Is The Girl In The Viral MMS Video Really Payal Dhare? Fans Raise Alarm Over AI-Generated Deepfake Content

Bomb Threat In Ahmedabad Schools: Three City Schools Get ‘We Will Take Revenge’ Message In Mail Triggering Panic

Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch
Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch
Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch
Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch

QUICK LINKS