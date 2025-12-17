Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch

FIFA Finally Listens: $60 Tickets For Fans!

FIFA, after being criticized by fans all over the world for outrageous prices of the 2026 World Cup tickets, has taken a radical step: the introduction of a “cheap” $60 tier. Yes, you heard it right, $60! To give you an idea, the least costly final tickets were going for more than £3,000 at first, which led to fans reacting with terms like “ridiculous” and “huge betrayal” all over the internet. The supporters were very vocal about their opinions, and the truth is, who could not understand them? There were tweets expressing shock at the prices, and there were fans who organized groups to call for just prices. It was evident that FIFA had to give in. At long last, regular fans may really get a chance to see their teams play live without the need to sell a kidney, or two.

The FIFA 2026 World Cup Ticket Prices Caused Huge Fan Fury and Outcry

Fans’ outrage knew no bounds after the announcement of 2026 World Cup ticket prices. Following their team from the very first match to the very last would set them back more than £5,000 just for the cheapest seats, without including travel and accommodation expenses.

In contrast, 2022 Qatar World Cup group-stage tickets were priced around £68.50. The price points were called outrageous by supporters’ groups, who slammed FIFA. The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) termed it a “scandalous” and “laughable insult,” while Football Supporters Europe (FSE) called it “extortionate.” Scottish FA CEO John MacLean pointed out that some tickets cost five times as much as in Qatar and urged FIFA to reconsider the strategy. Fans were very angry.

Concessions And Limited Access TO FIFA 2026 World Cup Ticket

Following strong backlash and pressure from national football associations, FIFA launched a “Supporter Entry Tier” for all 104 matches.

Tickets in this category are priced at a fixed $60.

Many viewed this move as an embarrassing "climbdown" for FIFA.

Only 10% of each member association's ticket allocation will be available at this lower price.

Despite the restricted availability, this option, including tickets for the final, demonstrates the effect of public and media pressure.

The decision underscores concerns that FIFA has historically prioritized profits over loyal fans.

