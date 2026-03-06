LIVE TV
Varun Chakaravarthy's Weakness Exposed? Former Spinner Gives Valuable Advise Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

Varun Chakaravarthy's Weakness Exposed? Former Spinner Gives Valuable Advise Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

Varun Chakaravarthy conceded 64 runs and took only one wicket while India defended a mammoth total of 253 runs.

Varun Chakravarthy. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Varun Chakravarthy. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 6, 2026 23:03:13 IST

Varun Chakaravarthy's Weakness Exposed? Former Spinner Gives Valuable Advise Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

Former India spinner R Ashwin has given his feedback on Varun Chakaravarthy’s bowling and said that his confidence goes down as he gets attacked upfront from the batters.

Chakaravarthy recorded an unwanted record during the semi-final match against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

Chakaravarthy conceded 64 runs and took only one wicket while India defended a mammoth total of 253 runs. It was the joint-second-most expensive bowling spell in a T20 World Cup match. He joined Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya, who recorded the bowling figures of 0/64 against Pakistan in Johannesburg in 2007.

“What is happening with Varun is not that teams are attacking him or picking him. Everyone knows that Adil Rashid has a googly. This happens with every cricketer. But if this happens, you have to be tactical. You cannot miss the lengths. Line and length variations with speed variations are important. Varun has to be spoken to,” Ashwin said on ‘Ash ki Baat’.

“Every time he gets attacked upfront, the confidence is going down further, because he knows he is catching up. I am tired of saying this again and again. From the last few games, I am saying this. Do not bowl from round the wicket to the left-hander,” he added.

The worst-ever bowling figure in a T20 World Cup match was recorded in this tournament when Saurabh Netravalkar of the USA finished with 0/65 against the defending champions India.

Chakravarthy now has the joint second-most expensive returns for India in all T20Is after 0/68 by Prasidh Krishna against Australia (Guwahati, 2023) and alongside 0/64 for Yuzvendra Chahal vs South Africa (Durban, 2018).

Defending champions India and New Zealand are set to face each other in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The two teams also made it to the final of the Champions Trophy in 2025 and, almost exactly a year later, will again lock horns in the summit clash of an ICC event.

(From Agency Inputs)

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 11:02 PM IST
Varun Chakaravarthy’s Weakness Exposed? Former Spinner Gives Valuable Advise Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

Varun Chakaravarthy’s Weakness Exposed? Former Spinner Gives Valuable Advise Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

