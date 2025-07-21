Venus Williams Returns To Tennis, Calls Out Serena Williams To Come Out Of Retirement

Venus Williams is stepping back onto the tennis court after more than a year away from competitive play. Set to compete at the DC Open, she’s full of enthusiasm — but says one thing would make her comeback even sweeter: having her sister Serena Williams back by her side.

Serena Williams Still on Her Mind

“I keep saying to my team: The only thing that would make this better is if she was here. Like, we always did everything together, so of course I miss her,” Venus said, referring to a recent clip of Serena casually hitting a few balls. “But if she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let y’all know.”

Serena hasn’t played since the 2022 U.S. Open, where she stated she was “evolving” away from tennis. That tournament closed a legendary chapter in which she captured 23 Grand Slam singles titles and 14 doubles championships alongside Venus.

“I don’t know what she’s going to do. I don’t ask those questions,” Venus said. “I think we always hit the ball, because that’s who we are. We’re always hitting.”

Venus Williams and Her Iconic Career

During a recent session, Serena joined Venus for 15 to 20 minutes of practice. Venus was struck by how sharp her sister still looked.

“She can take six months off and she clocks it clean,” Venus said. “You can’t teach that kind of talent. She’s just so good.”

It’s not surprising — both sisters have reached the pinnacle of the sport. Venus, who turned 45 last month, owns seven major singles titles, including two U.S. Open wins and five Wimbledon crowns.

Her last match came at the Miami Open in March 2024, where she exited in the first round. Since then, the WTA website has marked her as “inactive.”

DC Open Appearance Caught Tennis World Off Guard

Venus described her return as a surprise, even for her own fans. “This is very special for me to come back and play tennis,” she said. “I think it’s a surprise for the fans — and a surprise in general, as I hold my cards tight.”

Her entry into the DC Open was revealed just last week through a wild-card announcement, catching many off guard. In April, her team contacted tournament chairman Mark Ein to ask about the possibility. He didn’t hesitate.

“She’s such an icon of the sport — and, importantly, both on and off the court,” Ein said. “So anytime you can have her engaged and have the spotlight on her and everything she’s done and continues to do, it’s hugely positive.”

What Fuels Her Comeback to Tennis

Venus says she missed the game itself — the emotion, the battle, and everything that comes with it.

“All the times that I had and, of course, the adrenaline, all those things,” she said. “Just the pure fun of playing the game, the fun of the challenge, overcoming — when you play, you overcome so many challenges: your opponents, the conditions, a lot of times you have to overcome yourself. Those things are very exciting.”

As for why she’s making this return, she kept it simple. “Why not?”

When asked about her long-term plans, Venus kept things open-ended.

“I’m just here for now, and who knows?” she said. “Maybe there’s more. … But at the moment, I’m focused just on this. I haven’t played in a year. There is no doubt I can play tennis, but obviously coming back to play matches, it takes time to get in the swing of things. I definitely feel I’ll play well. I’m still the same player. I’m a big hitter. I hit big. This is my brand.”

ALSO READ: Arizona Diamondbacks Beat St Louis Cardinals 5-3 As Eugenio Suarez Goes Back-To-Back With 2-Homer Games