Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming — When & Where To Watch Rohit Sharma’s Match

Mumbai will be up against Uttarakhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture on Friday in Jaipur. Rohit Sharma has returned to play India’s premier domestic tournament and began the proceedings with a stunning hundred against Sikkim in the previous outing. The right-handed batter will look to continue his form in the upcoming game against Uttarakhand as well and stretch Mumbai’s winning run.

When will the Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches take place?

The Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will take place on Friday, December 26.

Where will the Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches be played?

The Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will be played in Jaipur.

What time will the Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches start?

The Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will start at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches live telecast?

The Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will not be aired live on TV, even though JioStar is the official broadcaster of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 campaign.

Where to follow the live streaming of Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches?

The Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will not be streaming live on JioStar despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner.

