Home > Sports > Vijay Hazare Trophy, Knockouts: Matches, Schedule, Venues And Everything You Need To Know About The Quarter-Finals

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Knockouts: Matches, Schedule, Venues And Everything You Need To Know About The Quarter-Finals

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Knockouts: All you need to know about the quarter-final matches. Which eight teams have made it to the knockouts

(Image Credit: Shreyas Iyer via X)
(Image Credit: Shreyas Iyer via X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 9, 2026 18:48:00 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Knockouts: Matches, Schedule, Venues And Everything You Need To Know About The Quarter-Finals

The Vijay Hazare Trophy has now moved into the quarter-final stages. The teams that will win their respective encounter will move ahead in the semi-finals while the ones who lose the game will be knocked out.

The first quarter-final will be played between Karnataka and Mumbai on January 12. The match will start at 9:00 AM (IST) at BCCI CoE Ground 1 in Bengaluru. The second clash will also be played on same day between Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra and the fixture will begin at 9:00 AM (IST) at BCCI CoE Ground 2.

The third quarter-final takes place between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh on January 13 at 9:00 AM (IST) at BCCI CoE Ground 1. The fourth quarter-final match will be played on the same day between Delhi and Vidarbha which will commence at 9:00 AM (IST) at BCCI CoE Ground 2.





UP won all their league matches while Delhi and Mumbai saw the return of some of the star players in their ranks. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played two matches for their respective teams where Rohit struck a hundred while Kohli got a ton and a fifty. 





Apart from them Shreyas Iyer also returned to action and led Mumbai in Shardul Thakur’s absence. Rishabh Pant has been captaining Delhi in a fantastic manner as the side only lost one game. 

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 6:48 PM IST
Tags: rohit sharmaVijay Hazare Trophyvirat kohli’

QUICK LINKS