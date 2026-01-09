Vijay Hazare Trophy, Knockouts: Matches, Schedule, Venues And Everything You Need To Know About The Quarter-Finals

The Vijay Hazare Trophy has now moved into the quarter-final stages. The teams that will win their respective encounter will move ahead in the semi-finals while the ones who lose the game will be knocked out.

The first quarter-final will be played between Karnataka and Mumbai on January 12. The match will start at 9:00 AM (IST) at BCCI CoE Ground 1 in Bengaluru. The second clash will also be played on same day between Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra and the fixture will begin at 9:00 AM (IST) at BCCI CoE Ground 2.

Delhi register a dominant win over Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Haryana bundled out for 105. Delhi chased it down in just 13.3 overs, winning by 9 wkts.

Ishant Sharma,Navdeep&Prince picked up 3 wkts each, while Nitish Rana score unbeaten 57.

Delhi finish as pool toppers. pic.twitter.com/qVq0wDD6Z0 — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) January 8, 2026







CAPTAIN RINKU SINGH IN VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY: Won, Won, Won, Won, Won, Won, Won His scores are 67(48), 106*(60), 63(67), 37*(15), 41(35), 57(30) & 37*(26)







The third quarter-final takes place between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh on January 13 at 9:00 AM (IST) at BCCI CoE Ground 1. The fourth quarter-final match will be played on the same day between Delhi and Vidarbha which will commence at 9:00 AM (IST) at BCCI CoE Ground 2.







Fasten your seatbelts, folks; the knockout stage of the #VijayHazareTrophy is upon us







UP won all their league matches while Delhi and Mumbai saw the return of some of the star players in their ranks. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played two matches for their respective teams where Rohit struck a hundred while Kohli got a ton and a fifty.

Kung fu Pandya turned on the power. A blistering 75 helped his side pile up a massive 391 against Chandigarh in Vijay Hazare trophy!







100*(47), 52*(40), 64(25), 73(22) in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. 55(49), 157(75), 62(20) in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Sarfaraz Khan is ruling Domestic Cricket – CSK got him for 75 Lakhs







Apart from them Shreyas Iyer also returned to action and led Mumbai in Shardul Thakur’s absence. Rishabh Pant has been captaining Delhi in a fantastic manner as the side only lost one game.

