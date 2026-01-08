LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Creates History; Punjab Clinch Victory By 1 Run Vs Mumbai

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Creates History; Punjab Clinch Victory By 1 Run Vs Mumbai

While Sarfaraz Khan hit a record-breaking half-century, Mumbai failed to chase down 217 against Punjab and lost the match by 1 runs after being bowled out for 216.

Sarfaraz Khan. (Photo Credits: X)
Sarfaraz Khan. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 8, 2026 15:23:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Creates History; Punjab Clinch Victory By 1 Run Vs Mumbai

You Might Be Interested In

Sarfaraz Khan etched his name in record books after the Mumbai batter smashed a 15-ball half-century against Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match. This is the fastest half-century in List A matches by an Indian batter. Sarfaraz hit Abhishek Sharma for 30 runs in one over.

The world record is held by Sri Lanka’s Kaushalya Weeraratne who scored a List A fifty in 12 balls. 

You Might Be Interested In

Weeraratne achieved the feat during a match played between Ragama Cricket Club and Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club at Thurstan College Ground in Colombo on November 1, 2005.









Punjab vs Mumbai

In a dramatic finish, Mumbai failed to chase down 217 and were bowled out for 215 to lose the match by 1 run. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Musheer Khan chipped in with a first-wicket stand of 57. Later, Sarfaraz Khan and captain Shreyas Iyer played in aggressive manner.

Sarfaraz struck 62 off just 20 deliveries while Shreyas got 45 off 34. But their efforts went in vain as Mumbai failed to chase down the small target. Gurnoor Brar and Mayank Markande scalped four wickets each for Punjab as they rattled the Mumbai batting unit.



Earlier, Punjab also failed to put up a big total on the board and were bundled out for 216. Ramandeep Singh was the top-scorer with 72 off 74. Anmolpreet Singh notched up a fifty as well.



Musheer Khan scalped three wickets for Mumbai. Onkar Tarmale, Shivam Dube and Shashank Attarde picked up two wickets each.

Also Read: ‘Not Taking Trophy Was Too Much’: Former KKR All-Rounder Adds Fuel To IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Row

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 3:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Abhishek SharmaMumbai vs Punjabsarfaraz khanshreyas iyerVijay Hazare Trophy

RELATED News

WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: When And Where To Watch The MI vs RCB Match LIVE

3 Players Who Could Replace Tilak Varma If The Star Player Misses T20 World Cup 2026

Hardik Pandya Hits 20 Maximums In Two Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches, Jitesh Sharma Goes All Guns Blazing Against Chandigarh

Big Blow For Team India As Tilak Varma Suffers Abdominal Injury – Will The Star Middle-Order Batter Miss T20 World Cup, New Zealand Series?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Punjab In Trouble As Abhishek Sharma Out For 8 Against Mumbai, Early Wicket Puts Pressure On Middle Order

LATEST NEWS

Reliance Retail Brings Popular K-Beauty Makeup Brand ‘Hince’ To India Via Isha Ambani’s Online Platform Tira

Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Won’t Release Tomorrow? Makers Postpone 500-Crore Film Amid Censor Row, New Date Is…

Shocking Video: Iranian Cop Shot Dead After Car Chase Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests As Violence Escalates | Watch

Who Is Divya Spandana Aka Ramya? Actress Sparks Row Amid SC’s Remark On Dogs: ‘Can’t Read A Man’s Mind Too, Don’t Know When He Will Rape’

Indian Pharma Market 2026: Branded Generics, GLP-1 Agonists, And Chronic Therapies Set To Drive Growth

Silver Starts 2026 On A Volatile Note: Supply Tightness And Investment Demand Drive Prices

NTA JEE Mains 2026 City Intimation Slip RELEASED: Check Direct Link, Steps, And Other Important Details

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Creates History; Punjab Clinch Victory By 1 Run Vs Mumbai

Poco M8 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 And 50MP Camera, Check Price And Specifications Here

Budget 2026: Customs Duty Slabs May Be Cut To Five Or Six; Here’s What You Need To Know

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Creates History; Punjab Clinch Victory By 1 Run Vs Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Creates History; Punjab Clinch Victory By 1 Run Vs Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Creates History; Punjab Clinch Victory By 1 Run Vs Mumbai
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Creates History; Punjab Clinch Victory By 1 Run Vs Mumbai
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Creates History; Punjab Clinch Victory By 1 Run Vs Mumbai
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Creates History; Punjab Clinch Victory By 1 Run Vs Mumbai

QUICK LINKS