Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Creates History; Punjab Clinch Victory By 1 Run Vs Mumbai

Sarfaraz Khan etched his name in record books after the Mumbai batter smashed a 15-ball half-century against Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match. This is the fastest half-century in List A matches by an Indian batter. Sarfaraz hit Abhishek Sharma for 30 runs in one over.

The world record is held by Sri Lanka’s Kaushalya Weeraratne who scored a List A fifty in 12 balls.

Weeraratne achieved the feat during a match played between Ragama Cricket Club and Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club at Thurstan College Ground in Colombo on November 1, 2005.

🚨 SARFARAZ KHAN SMASHED FIFTY FROM JUST 15 BALLS IN VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY 🚨 – Madness by Sarfaraz…!!!!







Sarfaraz Khan in insane form. 62* off just 20 balls at a strike rate of 310 batting at number 3 while chasing 217 against Punjab. Will you start him in CSK's XI?







What happened to Sarfaraz Khan after the auction ?

What happened to Sarfaraz Khan after the auction ?

Playing crazy T10 like knocks in every game 🥶







Runs. Impact. Domination.

Sarfaraz Khan in domestic cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ➡️ 100*, 52*, 64, 73

Runs. Impact. Domination.

Sarfaraz Khan in domestic cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ➡️ 100*, 52*, 64, 73

Vijay Hazare Trophy ➡️ 55, 157, 62 CSK securing him for ₹75L is a steal 💛#VijayHazareTrophy #SarfarazKhan







Punjab vs Mumbai

In a dramatic finish, Mumbai failed to chase down 217 and were bowled out for 215 to lose the match by 1 run. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Musheer Khan chipped in with a first-wicket stand of 57. Later, Sarfaraz Khan and captain Shreyas Iyer played in aggressive manner.

Sarfaraz struck 62 off just 20 deliveries while Shreyas got 45 off 34. But their efforts went in vain as Mumbai failed to chase down the small target. Gurnoor Brar and Mayank Markande scalped four wickets each for Punjab as they rattled the Mumbai batting unit.

RESULT🚨 Punjab won by 1 run. At one point, it looked like Mumbai would get this done.

Target was 217.

RESULT🚨 Punjab won by 1 run. At one point, it looked like Mumbai would get this done.

Target was 217.

Mumbai needed 2 runs at 26.2 overs, couldn't finish it.#ShreyasIyer #AbhishekSharma







Earlier, Punjab also failed to put up a big total on the board and were bundled out for 216. Ramandeep Singh was the top-scorer with 72 off 74. Anmolpreet Singh notched up a fifty as well.







Musheer Khan scalped three wickets for Mumbai. Onkar Tarmale, Shivam Dube and Shashank Attarde picked up two wickets each.

