‘Not Taking Trophy Was Too Much’: Former KKR All-Rounder Adds Fuel To IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Row

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has added fuel to the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 controversy. “I don’t like the India–Pakistan beef. It goes way beyond the cricket field. It’s sad because they are the two powerhouses in world cricket. I saw India win the Asia Cup and they didn’t go to accept the trophy. It’s just too much, man,” said the West Indian while talking on Willow by Cricbuzz podcast.

“These things shouldn’t be in our game, especially if we are ambassadors for the world. If you are talking about world peace, if you want to make this world a better place, that’s what you not want to see from your idols and inspirers. If you are inspiring a generation, we have got to find a way to come together,” added Holder.

Holder opined to uphold the “spirit of the game”. “If it’s possible at a sporting level, maybe it becomes possible in everyday life too,” added the big-hitting all-rounder.

“Stopping the fighting and tension would be huge,” he added. Emphasizing respect on both countries, Holder opined to uphold the spirit of the game. “We talk about unity and growing the game. So let’s practise what we preach — bring cricket together and build healthier relationships,” concluded Holder.

What Is The Controversy?

It started with India’s no-handshake policy with their Pakistani counterparts in the Asia Cup. The gesture came as a protest against the Pahalgam attack in April 2025, that killed 26 innocent lives and the border tensions that followed. Later, India refused to take the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Shaheen Afridi on India behaviour in Asia Cup:

Naqvi is also the chief of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and an interior minister in Pakistan.

