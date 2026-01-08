WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: When And Where To Watch The MI vs RCB Match LIVE

WPL 2026 Schedule: Good news for women’s cricket fans. The wait for WPL 2026 is almost over. The fourth season of the Women’s Premier League will start on January 9. Fans can enjoy exciting matches and see top players compete. For all details check here.

When Is WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match?

The Mumbai Indians vs The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match WPL 2026 is on 9th January 2026

Where Is WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match WPL 2026 is at D.Y Patil Stadium , Navi Mumbai

What time Is WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match WPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm

Toss at 7:00 pm after the opening ceremony ends

Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez will be performing in the opening ceremony of the WPL 2026

From where to buy WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match tickets ?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match WPL 2026 is available at District by zomato.

How can I watch WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match live ?

THE WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match will be live on Star Sports networks .You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

Squads

MI : Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Gunalan Kullkarni, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahil Firdous, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

RCB : Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, Dayalan Hemalatha

