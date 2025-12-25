LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vijay Hazare Trophy: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Their Next Match?

Virat Kohli played his first Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Delhi after more than 15 years on Wednesday (December 24) in Bengaluru against Andhra Pradesh and scored 131 runs from 101 balls

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 25, 2025 11:01:34 IST

Star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma lit up the Vijay Hazare Trophy with their individual tons for their respective state sides on Wednesday. While Kohli struck 131 off 101 against Andhra helping the side chase 299 in Bengaluru. Rohit, on the other hand, hammered 155 off just 94 balls that included 9 maximums for Mumbai. Mumbai defeated Sikkim by 8 wickets in Jaipur.

After a stunning show with the bat in the first match, the duo will play atleast one more game in the tournament. According to reports, Rohit will play in Mumbai’s second Elite Group C match as well, which is scheduled against Uttarakhand on Friday (December 26) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

There’s no official clarity on how many matches Kohli will play in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-handed batter is expected to feature in Delhi’s next match against Gujarat on Friday at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE).



Delhi clinched a 4-wicket win against Andhra after chasing down 299. Andhra rode on Ricky Bhui’s 122 off 105 to put 298/8 in 50 overs. Delhi, in reply, lost the opener Arpit Rana early but Priyansh Arya and Virat Kohli provided the resistance. While Kohli notched up a hundred, Arya struck 74 off 44. Nitish Rana too chipped in with a crucial 55-ball 77. Delhi eventually won in the 38th over.

For Mumbai, it was Rohit Sharma who made the 237-run chase against Sikkim and the side gunned down the target in the 31st over. 

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 11:01 AM IST
QUICK LINKS