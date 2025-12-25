Vijay Hazare Trophy: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Their Next Match?

Star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma lit up the Vijay Hazare Trophy with their individual tons for their respective state sides on Wednesday. While Kohli struck 131 off 101 against Andhra helping the side chase 299 in Bengaluru. Rohit, on the other hand, hammered 155 off just 94 balls that included 9 maximums for Mumbai. Mumbai defeated Sikkim by 8 wickets in Jaipur.

After a stunning show with the bat in the first match, the duo will play atleast one more game in the tournament. According to reports, Rohit will play in Mumbai’s second Elite Group C match as well, which is scheduled against Uttarakhand on Friday (December 26) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 😎 1️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ runs

1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ balls

1️⃣4️⃣ fours

3️⃣ sixes A terrific knock from Virat Kohli as he guided Delhi to a 4️⃣-wicket victory against Andhra 👏 He also completed 1️⃣6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in Men’s List A cricket 🫡 @IDFCFIRSTBank | @imVkohli |… pic.twitter.com/kCfdl3yux1 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2025







There’s no official clarity on how many matches Kohli will play in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-handed batter is expected to feature in Delhi’s next match against Gujarat on Friday at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE).

𝗥𝗼𝗵𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 🍿 1⃣5⃣5⃣ runs

9⃣4⃣ balls

1⃣8⃣ fours

9⃣sixes Rohit Sharma announced his return to the #VijayHazareTrophy in a grand fashion with a memorable knock against Sikkim 🔥@IDFCFIRSTBank | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/cuWMUenBou — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2025







Delhi clinched a 4-wicket win against Andhra after chasing down 299. Andhra rode on Ricky Bhui’s 122 off 105 to put 298/8 in 50 overs. Delhi, in reply, lost the opener Arpit Rana early but Priyansh Arya and Virat Kohli provided the resistance. While Kohli notched up a hundred, Arya struck 74 off 44. Nitish Rana too chipped in with a crucial 55-ball 77. Delhi eventually won in the 38th over.

For Mumbai, it was Rohit Sharma who made the 237-run chase against Sikkim and the side gunned down the target in the 31st over.

