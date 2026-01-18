Virat Kohli Applauds Then Hilariously Pushes New Zealand Batter Daryl Mitchell Out Of The Ground After He Slams 137 During IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Watch

Virat Kohli always finds a way to keep things interesting on the field. During the third ODI in Indore, after Daryl Mitchell hammered a brilliant 137 off 131 balls, the two shared a funny little moment.

Virat Kohli’s Playful Gesture to Daryl Mitchell Goes Viral

Mitchell, who looked completely at ease against the Indian attack, smashed 15 boundaries and 3 sixes, really carrying New Zealand to a huge total.

His innings finally ended in the 45th over when Mohammed Siraj got him out. As Mitchell walked back, Kohli stood near the boundary, clapping for him.

They exchanged a quick chat, and then Kohli, with a grin, gave Mitchell a playful nudge, pretending to push him off the ground. Fans loved it, and even Mitchell couldn’t stop laughing.

A friendly banter between Kohli and Daryl Mitchell 😭 Kohli is literally pushing mitchell off the field saying get out now you have scored a lot 😂 pic.twitter.com/sOSh2NpKdM — ` (@justKohlitweetz) January 18, 2026

Fans Love Virat Kohli’s Fun Interaction With Daryl Mitchell

As for the match itself, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana grabbed three wickets each, but New Zealand still piled up 337 for eight, thanks mostly to those big hundreds from Mitchell and Glenn Phillips.

Mitchell, for the second game in a row, scored a century this time, 137 full of crisp shots. Phillips wasn’t far behind, blasting 106 off just 88 balls, including nine fours and three sixes.

The two of them pulled New Zealand out of trouble after they’d slipped to 58 for three. They stitched together a massive 219-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Arshdeep struck twice early and finished with 3 for 63, while Rana, though a bit expensive, also picked up three wickets but went for 84 runs in his ten overs.

At the end, Michael Bracewell added a quick-fire 28 not out from 18 balls, smacking three sixes and a four to push New Zealand’s score even higher.

