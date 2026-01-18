LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Applauds Then Hilariously Pushes New Zealand Batter Daryl Mitchell Out Of The Ground After He Slams 137 During IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Watch

Virat Kohli won hearts during the third ODI in Indore after sharing a light-hearted moment with Daryl Mitchell, who smashed 137 runs for New Zealand.

Virat Kohli shared a hilarious moment with New Zealand star Daryl Mitchell (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: January 18, 2026 18:35:11 IST

Virat Kohli always finds a way to keep things interesting on the field. During the third ODI in Indore, after Daryl Mitchell hammered a brilliant 137 off 131 balls, the two shared a funny little moment.

Virat Kohli’s Playful Gesture to Daryl Mitchell Goes Viral

Mitchell, who looked completely at ease against the Indian attack, smashed 15 boundaries and 3 sixes, really carrying New Zealand to a huge total.

His innings finally ended in the 45th over when Mohammed Siraj got him out. As Mitchell walked back, Kohli stood near the boundary, clapping for him.

They exchanged a quick chat, and then Kohli, with a grin, gave Mitchell a playful nudge, pretending to push him off the ground. Fans loved it, and even Mitchell couldn’t stop laughing.

Fans Love Virat Kohli’s Fun Interaction With Daryl Mitchell

As for the match itself, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana grabbed three wickets each, but New Zealand still piled up 337 for eight, thanks mostly to those big hundreds from Mitchell and Glenn Phillips. 

Mitchell, for the second game in a row, scored a century this time, 137 full of crisp shots. Phillips wasn’t far behind, blasting 106 off just 88 balls, including nine fours and three sixes.

The two of them pulled New Zealand out of trouble after they’d slipped to 58 for three. They stitched together a massive 219-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Arshdeep struck twice early and finished with 3 for 63, while Rana, though a bit expensive, also picked up three wickets but went for 84 runs in his ten overs.

At the end, Michael Bracewell added a quick-fire 28 not out from 18 balls, smacking three sixes and a four to push New Zealand’s score even higher. 

ALSO READ: ‘I Mean It’s Part Of T20 Cricket If You…’ Australian Pacer Breaks Silence On Steve Smith Blasting 32 Runs In Next Over Right After Denying Single To Babar Azam In BBL

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 6:33 PM IST
Tags: Daryl MitchellIND vs NZlatest cricket news

Who Was Liton Chandra Ghosh? 55‑Year‑Old Hindu Businessman ‘Beaten To Death Over Bananas’ In Bangladesh, Police Detain Three Accused

QUICK LINKS