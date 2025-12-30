LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Is Just 25 Runs Away From Breaking THIS Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic World Record, Check Here!

Virat Kohli Is Just 25 Runs Away From Breaking THIS Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic World Record, Check Here!

Virat Kohli is just 25 runs away from becoming the fastest batter to reach 28,000 international runs, set to break Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record. Kohli will feature for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before the New Zealand ODI series.

Virat Kohli needs 25 runs to reach 28,000 international runs and break Sachin Tendulkar's world record (PHOTO: X)
Virat Kohli needs 25 runs to reach 28,000 international runs and break Sachin Tendulkar's world record (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 30, 2025 14:53:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli Is Just 25 Runs Away From Breaking THIS Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic World Record, Check Here!

Virat Kohli is right on the edge of something huge. He’s just 25 runs away from breaking a world record that has belonged to Sachin Tendulkar for years. If he gets those runs, he’ll hit 28,000 in international cricket, faster than anyone else ever has.

You Might Be Interested In

Only Sachin and Kumar Sangakkara have reached that number before, but here’s the thing: Sachin did it in 644 innings, Sangakkara needed 666, but Kohli’s sitting at 27,975 after just 623 innings.

Virat Kohli Set to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s World Record

The math’s pretty simple, he has plenty of time to smash the record, and with the ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11, it looks like it’ll happen soon.

You Might Be Interested In

Before that, though, Kohli is suiting up for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Railways on January 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley confirmed to PTI that Kohli’s set to play three matches one more than the BCCI’s mandate for centrally-contracted players. He wants the extra game to stay sharp for New Zealand.

Indian Star Inches Closer to Massive International Record

Kohli’s already delivered for Delhi in his first two games, hammering 131 and 77. In doing so, he broke another of Sachin’s records, becoming the fastest to 16,000 List A runs, he did it in his 330th innings, while Sachin took 391.

The Indian ODI squad for the New Zealand series is gathering in Vadodara by January 8, and there’s talk that Kohli might show up a day early to get some extra training in. The three-match series kicks off at the same ground on January 11.

On another note, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are sitting out the ODIs against New Zealand. The sports science team wants them fresh for the T20 World Cup at home, which starts February 7. Both are key for India’s chances there.

Year of shattering records

Virat Kohli has made a splash as a man who has come to define greatness in 2025 in an epic tear of records in the ODI cricketing after retiring out of Test and T20I cricket.

Going back to the 50-over arena with the single-mindedness, the Indian legend not only has shut the critics down but also has written one of the most amazing stories in the history of the modern day sports this year.

It started with hiccups, unforeseen ones, at the beginning of the year- first two ducks in his return ODIs. However, to establish the reason that he is termed as the King, Kohli flung back with a fluent 74 at the SCG.

The real explosion, however, was at home ground against South Africa, where he smashed three centuries in succession, hurling himself into the record books and establishing himself as an ODI legend of all time.

The quality that is gigantic is the headline. Virat Kohli surpassed the record of the quickest player to attain 14,000 runs in the ODI format by doing it in a mere 287 inns.

He broke the record of 350 innings set by Sachin Tendulkar who had earlier been believed to be unreachable. It was during that spurt that he scored his 82 th, 83 rd and 84 th international centuries at a pace never before seen, his 53 rd ODI ton in Raipur causing him to be made the sole king of century in the format.

ALSO READ: Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Arjun Erigaisi Stuns Him In World Blitz Championship | WATCH Viral Video

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 2:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest cricket newslatest sports newssachin tendulkarvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Anthony Joshua’s Camp Confirms Two Of His Close Friends Died In Nigeria Car Accident

IND vs SL 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

‘Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Portugal, Morocco, Spain And…’: Toni Kroos Picks Favourites For FIFA World Cup 2026

Who Is Arjun Erigaisi? 22-Year-Old Youngster Who Defeated Magnus Carlsen In World Blitz Championship 2025

Virat Kohli–Rohit Sharma Test Retirements Revisited: Former India Batter Says Exits ‘Didn’t Feel Natural’

LATEST NEWS

‘Mere Saamne Yeh Sab Nahi Karna Dobara’: Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Schools Paparazzi Over Inappropriate Remark, Here’s What Happened Next

Virat Kohli Is Just 25 Runs Away From Breaking THIS Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic World Record, Check Here!

Big Boost Alert! 8th Pay Commission 2026: Salary Hikes Kick Off January 1 – Check Your Raise NOW

‘Her Intention Was To Marry My Husband’: Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Imad Wasim’s Wife, Sannia Ashfaq, Reveals Third-Party Involvement Amid Divorce Battle

Noida Tragedy: Cyclist Dies After Speeding BMW SUV Hit; Drunk Driving Suspected, Who was driving? Visuals Surface | Watch

Bangladesh To Run Out Of Condoms, While Pakistan Can’t Afford Them: Here is Why Both Bankrupt Countries Are Facing Contraceptive Crisis

From Tariffs to Tantrums: Inside Donald Trump’s Turbulent Second-Term Governance Which Saw Trade Wars, Executive Power and Diplomacy Shifts

Meta To Buy Manus: Know How This $2 Billion Acquisition Changes AI Technology And Meta’s Ecosystem

Happy New Year 2026 Wishes: Top 100+ Quotes, Messages and Greetings for Family, Friends & Loved Ones

Dr. A. K. Dwivedi’s Evidence-Based Work on Aplastic Anemia Gains National Recognition

Virat Kohli Is Just 25 Runs Away From Breaking THIS Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic World Record, Check Here!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli Is Just 25 Runs Away From Breaking THIS Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic World Record, Check Here!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli Is Just 25 Runs Away From Breaking THIS Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic World Record, Check Here!
Virat Kohli Is Just 25 Runs Away From Breaking THIS Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic World Record, Check Here!
Virat Kohli Is Just 25 Runs Away From Breaking THIS Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic World Record, Check Here!
Virat Kohli Is Just 25 Runs Away From Breaking THIS Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic World Record, Check Here!

QUICK LINKS