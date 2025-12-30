Virat Kohli Is Just 25 Runs Away From Breaking THIS Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic World Record, Check Here!

Virat Kohli is right on the edge of something huge. He’s just 25 runs away from breaking a world record that has belonged to Sachin Tendulkar for years. If he gets those runs, he’ll hit 28,000 in international cricket, faster than anyone else ever has.

Only Sachin and Kumar Sangakkara have reached that number before, but here’s the thing: Sachin did it in 644 innings, Sangakkara needed 666, but Kohli’s sitting at 27,975 after just 623 innings.

Virat Kohli Set to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s World Record

The math’s pretty simple, he has plenty of time to smash the record, and with the ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11, it looks like it’ll happen soon.

Before that, though, Kohli is suiting up for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Railways on January 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley confirmed to PTI that Kohli’s set to play three matches one more than the BCCI’s mandate for centrally-contracted players. He wants the extra game to stay sharp for New Zealand.

Indian Star Inches Closer to Massive International Record

Kohli’s already delivered for Delhi in his first two games, hammering 131 and 77. In doing so, he broke another of Sachin’s records, becoming the fastest to 16,000 List A runs, he did it in his 330th innings, while Sachin took 391.

The Indian ODI squad for the New Zealand series is gathering in Vadodara by January 8, and there’s talk that Kohli might show up a day early to get some extra training in. The three-match series kicks off at the same ground on January 11.

On another note, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are sitting out the ODIs against New Zealand. The sports science team wants them fresh for the T20 World Cup at home, which starts February 7. Both are key for India’s chances there.

Year of shattering records

Virat Kohli has made a splash as a man who has come to define greatness in 2025 in an epic tear of records in the ODI cricketing after retiring out of Test and T20I cricket.

Going back to the 50-over arena with the single-mindedness, the Indian legend not only has shut the critics down but also has written one of the most amazing stories in the history of the modern day sports this year.

It started with hiccups, unforeseen ones, at the beginning of the year- first two ducks in his return ODIs. However, to establish the reason that he is termed as the King, Kohli flung back with a fluent 74 at the SCG.

The real explosion, however, was at home ground against South Africa, where he smashed three centuries in succession, hurling himself into the record books and establishing himself as an ODI legend of all time.

The quality that is gigantic is the headline. Virat Kohli surpassed the record of the quickest player to attain 14,000 runs in the ODI format by doing it in a mere 287 inns.

He broke the record of 350 innings set by Sachin Tendulkar who had earlier been believed to be unreachable. It was during that spurt that he scored his 82 th, 83 rd and 84 th international centuries at a pace never before seen, his 53 rd ODI ton in Raipur causing him to be made the sole king of century in the format.

