Watch: AB de Villiers, Wayne Parnell Go Viral With ‘Aura Farming’ Dance After WCL 2025 Win

South Africa’s legends won their first World Championship of Legends (WCL) title, and their celebration became a big hit online. A video of AB de Villiers and Wayne Parnell dancing after the win over Pakistan is now going viral on social media.

Aura Farming Dance by Parnell Gets Attention

After the match ended, Wayne Parnell stood in front of the winner’s banner and did the popular aura farming dance. His South African teammates stood behind him and copied a rowing move while Parnell led the dance from the front.

The funny moment quickly spread online. For de Villiers, the title was extra special because it was the first time he had ever won a trophy in his long cricket career. The dance made the win feel even better for fans and players.

What a celebration man all trophy-less trolls ends today pic.twitter.com/0Lql1dTkpM — Popa 🇮🇳 (@MagnesiumKohli) August 2, 2025

AB de Villiers Shines in WCL 2025 Final

AB de Villiers played an amazing knock in the final against Pakistan. He scored 120 runs off 60 balls, helping South Africa chase a tough target of 196. They reached the total with 19 balls still left to play.

Even though he was limping at times, de Villiers looked in control throughout his innings. He played calmly and with great timing. That’s why many fans said he was truly “aura farming” with the way he batted in the final.

South Africa Champions Win Their First WCL Trophy

South Africa played really well in the final. Their bowlers did a good job early, and their batters made sure there were no problems later. De Villiers led the team with the bat and helped finish the game easily.

After the win, the players began celebrating. Parnell’s dance quickly became a big hit and was shared all over social media. It showed how much fun the players had, even after a serious match.

PCB Upset After WCL 2025 Drama

But the Pakistan Cricket Board didn’t take things lightly. On August 3, the PCB said it would not allow Pakistani players to take part in any future WCL tournaments.

They said the organisers were “biased” and didn’t show proper sportsmanship. This came after India refused to play both their group and semi-final matches against Pakistan, because of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Even with the controversy, the moment people will remember most is de Villiers and Parnell dancing happily after the big win.

