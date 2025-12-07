LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood box office 2025 gautam gambhir Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL Inter Miami fc birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh Bollywood box office 2025 gautam gambhir Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL Inter Miami fc birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh Bollywood box office 2025 gautam gambhir Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL Inter Miami fc birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh Bollywood box office 2025 gautam gambhir Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL Inter Miami fc birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood box office 2025 gautam gambhir Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL Inter Miami fc birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh Bollywood box office 2025 gautam gambhir Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL Inter Miami fc birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh Bollywood box office 2025 gautam gambhir Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL Inter Miami fc birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh Bollywood box office 2025 gautam gambhir Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL Inter Miami fc birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WATCH: Football Match Turns Into Wrestling As Heated Championship Encounter Ends With Violent Sideline Brawl In Millwall vs Bristol City

WATCH: Football Match Turns Into Wrestling As Heated Championship Encounter Ends With Violent Sideline Brawl In Millwall vs Bristol City

Millwall narrowly defeated Bristol City 1-0 in a tight Championship match, but the outcome on the pitch was more or less eclipsed by an excruciatingly fiery struggle between the managers and the coaching staff after the game was over. The disorderly actions are probably going to be looked into by the EFL, and disciplinary measures may come after that.

Millwall vs Bristol City (Image Credit: X)
Millwall vs Bristol City (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 7, 2025 10:59:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Football Match Turns Into Wrestling As Heated Championship Encounter Ends With Violent Sideline Brawl In Millwall vs Bristol City

The Championship match between Millwall and Bristol City, which was supposed to be a thrilling affair, turned into a scenario of violence when a hotly disputed 1-0 match was crowned with a brawl at the touchline, the final whistle blowing. What started off as a loud and contested league match descended rapidly into a melee, with managers, players, and coaching staff losing their tempers, thereby attracting attention everywhere for all the wrong reasons and eventually leading to calls for disciplining actions from the league authorities.

Millwall vs Bristol City Match

The 1–0 score at the end of the match proved Millwall’s superiority and was the result of a 59th minute strike by Mihailo Ivanovic, who had to be kept in very good shape because he got involved in the break that led to the double save made by the Bristol City goalkeeper, who pushed the ball to Ivanovic’s feet for an easy tap in. Nonetheless, Max Crocombe, the Millwall goalkeeper, too, perfoгmed at the aсtion station coming up with a vital save right at the end of the match to help his team score the win.

Watch The Video Of Millwall vs Bristol City

Notwithstanding this, the principal problem arising from the argument was already visible immediately at the match’s conclusion. According to the reports, the tussle started when the manager of Millwall, Alex Neil, wanted to shake hands with his Bristol City counterpart, Gerhard Struber, but Struber allegedly pulled back his hand. The supposed gesture enraged Bristol City’s captain, Jason Knight, who subsequently pushed Neil. Knight’s shove led to a fight involving the players and coaching staff of both teams.




Touchline conflict, which was probably instigated by both teams attempting to provoke the other, was a distraction from what was and still is a very important win for Millwall in the race for promotion. The English Football League (EFL), which will no doubt be caught up in the aftermath scrutiny, will probably conduct an investigation and then possibly sanction the guilty party. The combination of the loss and the disgraceful incidents, will lead to some self- questioning for Bristol City regarding their behavior and temperament even though they will be mentally preparing for a tough series of matches ahead.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Leads Inter Miami To Historic MLS Cup 2025 Win

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 10:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Football latest newsfootball match fight video bristol cityfootball match videoMillwall vs Bristol CityMillwall vs Bristol City fightMillwall vs Bristol City fight video

RELATED News

WATCH; Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra, And Supriya Sule Dance To ‘Om Shanti Om’, Followed By Naveen Jindal On ‘Na Na Na Re’: BJP MP Hosts Grand Sangeet For Daughter’s Wedding

‘Look First We Have To…’ Gautam Gambhir Cuts Short World Cup 2027 Squad Discussion

Lionel Messi Leads Inter Miami To Historic MLS Cup 2025 Win

‘Stay In Your Domain’: Gautam Gambhir Blasts THIS IPL Owner Over Call For Split Coaching After Test Series Loss

‘Toss Jeet Gaye Varna…’: Virat Kohli’s Sharp Quip At Arshdeep Singh As He Gets Impressed After ‘Century Pe Century’, Clip Breaks The Internet, WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Can’t Get Over Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Entry BGM? Everything You Need To About The Bahraini Track FA9LA

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (07.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM LIVE – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (07.12.2025): Sunday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

WATCH: Football Match Turns Into Wrestling As Heated Championship Encounter Ends With Violent Sideline Brawl In Millwall vs Bristol City

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (07.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Armed Forces Flag Day: Meaning, Importance & Ways to Contribute to Our Soldiers

Watch: New Footage Shows Dancer Performing On ‘Mehbooba’ Before Ball Of Fire Erupts Inside Goa Nightclub

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 2: Here’s How Much the Ranveer Singh Starrer Collected on Its Second Day

Why The Birch Club In Goa Did Not Have A Fire Exit: Were Safety Rules Ignored And What Triggered The Blaze? All You Need To Know

How Can Fire Smoke Kill You? Causes, Symptoms & Life-Threatening Effects of Smoke Inhalation

WATCH: Football Match Turns Into Wrestling As Heated Championship Encounter Ends With Violent Sideline Brawl In Millwall vs Bristol City

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Football Match Turns Into Wrestling As Heated Championship Encounter Ends With Violent Sideline Brawl In Millwall vs Bristol City

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Football Match Turns Into Wrestling As Heated Championship Encounter Ends With Violent Sideline Brawl In Millwall vs Bristol City
WATCH: Football Match Turns Into Wrestling As Heated Championship Encounter Ends With Violent Sideline Brawl In Millwall vs Bristol City
WATCH: Football Match Turns Into Wrestling As Heated Championship Encounter Ends With Violent Sideline Brawl In Millwall vs Bristol City
WATCH: Football Match Turns Into Wrestling As Heated Championship Encounter Ends With Violent Sideline Brawl In Millwall vs Bristol City

QUICK LINKS