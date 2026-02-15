Watch: Jasprit Bumrah Stares Down Saim Ayub After Unplayable Yorker in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s sensational bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, on Sunday, once again proved why he is hailed so highly in world cricket. The Indian bowling maestro came up with a stunning comeback after being hit for a six during the ongoing T20 World Cup clash against the Pakistan cricket team in Colombo.

Jasprit Bumrah Took A Sweet Revenge From Saim Ayub During The India vs Pakistan Clash

Hardik Pandya led the Indian bowling unit from the front as he bowled the maiden over and picked the big wicket of Sahibzada Farhan. Jasprit Bumrah came to bowl in the second over of the game, and he was welcomed with a six by Saim Ayub.

He bowled a short length delivery to Saim Ayub, who looked clueless about it. He advanced down the track in order to play a big shot, but he ended up top edging the ball. The ball flew over the fielder at third man for a six.

However, on the very next ball, Jasprit Bumrah took his revenge and dismissed Ayub with a stunning yorker. It was a superb inswinging yorker. Ayub was late on the shot, and the ball crashed into his front pad before he could bring his bat down. The umpire quickly raised his finger.

Instead of celebrating the wicket in his usual style, Jasprit Bumrah just stared at Ayub as the batter considered a review. The replays confirmed the decision of the umpire, and Ayub had to walk back to the pavilion.

Watch the video:

“THEY CANNOT PLAY HIM!” 🔥 Jasprit Bumrah gets Saim Ayub & Salman Agha out in the same over! Pakistan are 3 down 🥶 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/SpqYo6n3dL pic.twitter.com/2mVlsnJBqI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 15, 2026

The Jasprit Bumrah show didn’t end there as on the final ball of the same over, he dismissed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, putting India firmly in the driving seat. At that point, Pakistan was struggling at 14 runs for 3 in just the third over of the innings.

Bumrah eventually finished with outstanding figures of 2 for 17, playing a key role in India’s stunning performance against the arch-rivals.

Earlier in the match, the Men in Blue had posted a competitive target of 176 runs for 7 after being put in to bat first. Though, Team India suffered a big blow just when they started the innings as they lost their opener Abhishek Sharma to a duck. However, Ishan Kishan soaked in all the pressure and delivered when it mattered the most. He counterattacked the Pakistani bowlers in his trademark style and amassed 77 runs off 40 balls, smashing 10 fours and 3 sixes.

Ishan Kishan received good support from Tilak Varma (25), Suryakumar Yadav (32) and Shivam Dube (27), helping India reach a competitive total.

During the post-match presentation, Ishan Kishan talked about his knock, he said: “I think the wicket wasn’t that easy in the beginning. You just have to believe and focus on your strength. Wanted to make them run as much as possible to my side. I worked a lot on my offside play. I was just trying to keep it simple.”

“I had in mind that we need to put up a total like 160-170 runs, and it will be a very good total for us. India v Pakistan is always a special game, not only for us but for our country as well. So we had to win this one because it was a very important game, and they had pretty good spinners on their side, and we were just supposed to play the good shots, and yeah, winning this against the Pakistan team… it will give us a lot of confidence going ahead in the tournament, and we’ll try to just keep the momentum going,” he added.

Later, coming out to bat, the Pakistan cricket team started on a horrible note as they kept losing wickets in quick succession. While Usman Khan fought hard with 44 off 34 balls and stitched small partnerships with Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, the required rate kept climbing.

Indian bowlers shone with the ball and returned with the figures of: Hardik Pandya – 2 for 16, Jasprit Bumrah – 2 for 17, Axar Patel – 2 for 29, Varun Chakravarthy – 2 for 17. Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma also contributed by picking one wicket each.

The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan cricket team was eventually bowled out for 114 runs in 18 overs, handing a comprehensive win of 61 runs to the Indian cricket team.