Watch: MS Dhoni, Sakshi, And Ziva Take a Blessed Break At Maa Dewri Temple In Ranchi

MS Dhoni has been on a long break since IPL 2025 ended. Recently, he went to the Maa Dewri temple in Ranchi with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. The temple is famous in his hometown and people say it is very spiritual.

Dhoni Visits Maa Dewri Temple With Family

There is a video going viral where Dhoni is seen doing the puja with Sakshi and Ziva. They bowed in front of the 700-year-old idol of Maa Dewri, who is a local goddess in Jharkhand. The temple is in a village called Diuri and many people from nearby and far come to visit it.

MS Dhoni and his family at Deori Maa temple 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/5Jb7VBXn54 — ` (@WorshipDhoni) July 19, 2025

Even though the temple was renovated a few years ago, it still feels old and peaceful. Dhoni has a connection with the place and often goes there when he is in Ranchi.

A Funny Moment Between Dhoni and Sakshi

In the video, there is a funny moment during the rituals. Dhoni broke a coconut first, which is part of the puja, but Sakshi tried to do the same and couldn’t break it properly. Dhoni smiled and took the coconut from her and broke it easily.

Ziva then followed them and did the ritual too. It was a very simple and real moment showing the family together.

Dhoni Keeps His Life Private But Still In The Spotlight

Dhoni always keeps his personal life private, but people still follow him everywhere. Even after retiring from international cricket in 2020, fans and media still want to know everything about him.

Whether it is brand shoots or family time, Dhoni gets attention wherever he goes. His popularity has not gone down, in fact, it feels like it’s even more now.

What Next For Dhoni After A Tough IPL Season?

CSK had a bad IPL season this year and finished last. Many talked about Dhoni’s age and form during the tournament. Fans are waiting to hear if he will play again for CSK next year.

So far, Dhoni hasn’t said nothing about his future. Maybe this visit to the temple was a way for him to get some peace and think about what next. It shows that even a great sportsman like him needs time for family and traditions.

