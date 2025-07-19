LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Germany vs France 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Germany vs France 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Germany vs France 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Germany vs France
Live TV
TRENDING |
2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Germany vs France 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Germany vs France 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Germany vs France 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Germany vs France
Home > Sports > Watch: MS Dhoni, Sakshi, And Ziva Take a Blessed Break At Maa Dewri Temple In Ranchi

Watch: MS Dhoni, Sakshi, And Ziva Take a Blessed Break At Maa Dewri Temple In Ranchi

MS Dhoni recently took a quiet family trip to the famous Maa Dewri temple in Ranchi with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. After a tough IPL 2025 season, the cricket legend sought blessings and peace at this ancient shrine. While Dhoni remains silent about his future in IPL, this visit highlights the importance of family and tradition in his life.

Watch: MS Dhoni, Sakshi, and Ziva Take a Blessed Break at Maa Dewri Temple in Ranchi (Image Credit - X)
Watch: MS Dhoni, Sakshi, and Ziva Take a Blessed Break at Maa Dewri Temple in Ranchi (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 19:09:25 IST

MS Dhoni has been on a long break since IPL 2025 ended. Recently, he went to the Maa Dewri temple in Ranchi with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. The temple is famous in his hometown and people say it is very spiritual.

Dhoni Visits Maa Dewri Temple With Family

There is a video going viral where Dhoni is seen doing the puja with Sakshi and Ziva. They bowed in front of the 700-year-old idol of Maa Dewri, who is a local goddess in Jharkhand. The temple is in a village called Diuri and many people from nearby and far come to visit it.

Even though the temple was renovated a few years ago, it still feels old and peaceful. Dhoni has a connection with the place and often goes there when he is in Ranchi.

A Funny Moment Between Dhoni and Sakshi

In the video, there is a funny moment during the rituals. Dhoni broke a coconut first, which is part of the puja, but Sakshi tried to do the same and couldn’t break it properly. Dhoni smiled and took the coconut from her and broke it easily.

Ziva then followed them and did the ritual too. It was a very simple and real moment showing the family together.

Dhoni Keeps His Life Private But Still In The Spotlight

Dhoni always keeps his personal life private, but people still follow him everywhere. Even after retiring from international cricket in 2020, fans and media still want to know everything about him.

Whether it is brand shoots or family time, Dhoni gets attention wherever he goes. His popularity has not gone down, in fact, it feels like it’s even more now.

What Next For Dhoni After A Tough IPL Season?

CSK had a bad IPL season this year and finished last. Many talked about Dhoni’s age and form during the tournament. Fans are waiting to hear if he will play again for CSK next year.

So far, Dhoni hasn’t said nothing about his future. Maybe this visit to the temple was a way for him to get some peace and think about what next. It shows that even a great sportsman like him needs time for family and traditions.

ALSO READ: West Indies Legend Andre Russell Shares His Career’s Most Unforgettable Moment Against India

Tags: iplms dhoniRanchiSakshi Dhoni

More News

Brazilian President Lula da Silva Slams US Visa Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Trial Tensions
When And Where to Watch India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Live Match: WCL 2025 Match Streaming Details
Anand Gandhi’s Ship Of Theseus Competes 12 Years, Filmmaker’s Debut Feature Continues To Redefine Indian Cinema
Crack Down On Digital Arrest: Two Held For Defrauding A Delhi-Based Doctor Of Rs 15 Lakh
Raghav Chadha’s Mother Rushed to Hospital from Kapil Show Set — Here’s What Happened
Jimmy Fallon Is ‘Just As Shocked As Everyone’ After Stephen Colbert’s Show On CBS Ends After 10 Years
Watch: MS Dhoni, Sakshi, And Ziva Take a Blessed Break At Maa Dewri Temple In Ranchi
What Is The New Release Date Of Son of Sardaar 2? Ajay Devgn’s New Movie Will Now Clash With Dhadak 2 As Saiyaara Shakes Up Box-Office
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 20): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Why Doctors Warn Against The ‘Romanticisation’ Of Home Births—Kerala Mother’s Death A Wake-Up Call
Watch: MS Dhoni, Sakshi, And Ziva Take a Blessed Break At Maa Dewri Temple In Ranchi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: MS Dhoni, Sakshi, And Ziva Take a Blessed Break At Maa Dewri Temple In Ranchi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: MS Dhoni, Sakshi, And Ziva Take a Blessed Break At Maa Dewri Temple In Ranchi
Watch: MS Dhoni, Sakshi, And Ziva Take a Blessed Break At Maa Dewri Temple In Ranchi
Watch: MS Dhoni, Sakshi, And Ziva Take a Blessed Break At Maa Dewri Temple In Ranchi
Watch: MS Dhoni, Sakshi, And Ziva Take a Blessed Break At Maa Dewri Temple In Ranchi

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?