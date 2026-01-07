LIVE TV
Home > Sports > What Will Be Lionel Messi's BIG Career Move After Retirement? Football Icon Drops A Major Hint, Says 'I Don't See Myself As…'

What Will Be Lionel Messi’s BIG Career Move After Retirement? Football Icon Drops A Major Hint, Says ‘I Don’t See Myself As…’

Lionel Messi says he won’t become a coach after retirement, instead dreaming of owning a football club to nurture young talent.

Lionel Messi says he won’t become a coach after retirement. (Photo: IG/Leo Messi)
Lionel Messi says he won’t become a coach after retirement. (Photo: IG/Leo Messi)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
January 7, 2026 21:04:58 IST

What Will Be Lionel Messi’s BIG Career Move After Retirement? Football Icon Drops A Major Hint, Says ‘I Don’t See Myself As…’

Argentina’s FIFA World Cup–winning icon and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has shared his vision for life after retirement, making it clear that coaching is not on his agenda. In an interview with Argentine streaming channel Luzu TV, as quoted by ESPN, Messi said he would prefer to own a football club of his own someday, with a focus on nurturing young talent and helping aspiring footballers develop their skills.

The Argentine great is set to be under intense spotlight this year, with June likely marking what could be his final FIFA World Cup appearance at the age of 38, although his recent contract extension with Inter Miami until 2028 could see him continue playing well into his 40s.

Speaking during the interview, as quoted by ESPN, Messi spoke on preferring ownership over coaching. “I do not see myself as a coach. I like the idea of being a manager, but I’d prefer to be an owner. I would like to have my own club, start from the bottom, and make it grow. To be able to give the kids the opportunity to develop and achieve something important. 

If I had to choose, that is what would appeal to me most,” he added.

Notably, in his twilight years, Messi seems to have begun taking baby steps toward his post-retirement ambitions, partnering with longtime Barcelona and Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez to launch a fourth-division club in Uruguay, Deportivo LSM. As of now, the club features 3,000 members and 80 working professionals, as per ESPN.

Recently, the football legend also launched the Messi Cup, an under-16 age-group tournament featuring eight academy teams from around the globe, playing in Miami, with the aim of developing talent and fostering competition. In December, River Plate won the inaugural title, defeating Atletico Madrid in the title clash.

Messi concluded 2025 with his ‘GOAT Tour’ to India in December, a three-day tour from December 13 to 15, which took him to Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, marking his first visit to the country since 2011.

While the Kolkata leg of the tour ended in chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium, the other three pit stops of the tour created some unforgettable memories, as he met the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in stadiums packed with passionate football fans.

Messi, at the age of 38, captured the most prestigious prize for his club, Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer, the MLS Cup, last year in December-start. He had an incredible season with the club, scoring a massive 29 goals and 19 assists in 28 matches. Even in the MLS Cup title clash, he did not score but was the ultimate playmaker with his assists in his side’s 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

ALSO READ: ‘My mom was so angry…’: Lionel Messi Reveals Reason For Leaving Newell’s Old Boys To Join Barcelona

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 9:04 PM IST
lionel messi Lionel Messi news Messi Messi retirement

What Will Be Lionel Messi’s BIG Career Move After Retirement? Football Icon Drops A Major Hint, Says ‘I Don’t See Myself As…’

What Will Be Lionel Messi’s BIG Career Move After Retirement? Football Icon Drops A Major Hint, Says ‘I Don’t See Myself As…’

