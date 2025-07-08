Why Joao Pedro Didn’t Celebrate His First Chelsea Goal

Joao Pedro kept his promise when he chose not to celebrate scoring his first goal for Chelsea against Fluminense in their Club World Cup semifinal match.

At the MetLife Stadium in New York, the 23-year-old striker, who signed a contract worth £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons to join Chelsea from Brighton last week, scored after just 18 minutes of play.

Pedro showed his respect for his first professional club by refusing to celebrate and raising his hands a few moments later.

At the age of ten, Pedro went to Rio de Janeiro with his mother and enrolled in Fluminense’s youth system. Before joining Watford, he scored ten goals for the senior squad after rising through the ranks.

The striker was asked if he would celebrate against Fluminense before Tuesday’s game began.

“No, I don’t believe that. “I have to do my job, but it’s not about trying to crush anyone’s dream,” he remarked.

“I have a job to do. I can’t stop performing my work, even though I’m obviously incredibly appreciative of all Fluminense has done for me. Anything can happen, so I’m not sure how things will turn out.”

“I know how much it means to Fluminense, and I think it’s just as important for us too,” Pedro continued. May the best team win, and may everyone enjoy a fantastic game and performance.”

Pedro talked about his big-money move to Chelsea this summer ahead of his eagerly awaited debut. “I was on holidays, but I was always training and if I’m going to start or not, it’s not my decision but I will try to improve, be ready for Enzo and if he needs me so we will see tomorrow,” he stated in a BBC Sport interview.

“My pals and I were in Brazil. Rio, but I was prepared since I trained and had a personal trainer. It would be more challenging for me if I hadn’t trained and Chelsea had called to come. I made sure I was prepared even though I was on vacation with friends and family.

“I knew Chelsea had an interest in me so that’s why I was training harder and when they called me to come here I was ready, not 100% but ready enough to come here and train.”

Given Pedro’s recent arrival, several were taken aback by his participation, but Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was eager to have him playing.

