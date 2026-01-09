LIVE TV
Why Will WPL Be Played Only At Two Venues Unlike IPL? Here Is What You Need To Know

The 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) starts today, January 9, with RCB vs Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Matches will be played only at two venues, DY Patil and Vadodara’s Kottambi Stadium, due to stadium availability and the short season. Organisers say this “caravan format” ensures logistical efficiency, fuller stadiums, and fits the cricket calendar. A home-and-away format may be introduced in the future as the league expands.

Published: January 9, 2026 20:48:19 IST

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is set to start on Januray 9 and the opener will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Fans are wondering about why WPL is scheduled to be played only at two venues.

The tournament will be played in the same format as the last three years, the caravan format and the matches will be played only at two venues, Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium and Vadodara’s Kottambi Stadium.

 The reason for the two-venue format, unlike the IPL which is a home-and-away format, is because the stadiums are booked across the country for domestic matches like the Ranji Trophy and international tournaments like the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup. Since only five teams compete in the WPL, there is also a short window to complete the season, travelling to different stadiums would only impact the duration of the tournament.

Home and away format to come soon

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said, “I think we would love to see the WPL home and away as well, and I think this caravan format is okay, but it is not ideal. I hope that and I am sure that the BCCI is working on it. I think the amount of time that they get is very short and that is why they have to fit the WPL within this window, but I hope we get a bigger and longer window for the WPL going forward. I think it is imminent that one or two new teams will come in at some point, and that is why I think the cycle is such a short cycle with the two WPLs happening over 14 months. So I am pretty sure that the BCCI is planning on adding a team, and maybe with that addition we move to a home and away format. That would be ideal for the fans, for the game, and for the growth of the WPL

Organisers have noted that this caravan model allows the WPL to fit within the existing domestic and international cricket calendar while delivering high-quality matches and logistical efficiency. 

Centralising games also helps ensure fuller stadiums and convenient broadcasting production, which is important for a developing league still working to increase its fan base nationwide.

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 8:48 PM IST
