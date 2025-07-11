Wimbledon 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Graces Centre Court For Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Semi-Final

India’s legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made a special appearance at Centre Court during the first men’s singles semi-final of Wimbledon 2025 between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and USA’s Taylor Fritz on Friday.

Sachin Tendulkar at Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final

Wimbledon shared a post on their official social media account featuring Tendulkar’s presence at the iconic venue.

“The Little Master graces Centre Court. Wonderful to have you at #Wimbledon, @sachintendulkar, @RalphLauren,” they wrote on X.

Tendulkar also posted a photo of himself with tennis legends Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer, making the moment even more special for fans.

MCC Museum Unveils Sachin Tendulkar Portrait

Just a day earlier, on Thursday, a new portrait of Sachin Tendulkar was unveiled at the MCC Museum at Lord’s.

The portrait, painted by Stuart Pearson Wright, will remain at the museum before being shifted to the Pavilion later this year.

Tendulkar’s contribution to cricket is monumental. Across an international career from 1989 to 2013, he scored 34,357 runs in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is combined—over 6,000 more than the next on the list, Kumar Sangakkara.

Unique Artwork Captures Tendulkar’s Legacy

The artist based the painting on a photo taken 18 years ago at Tendulkar’s Mumbai residence. As the portrait evolved, it transitioned into an oil painting on abraded aluminium. Its abstract background is designed to reflect Tendulkar’s timeless appeal beyond eras and locations.

This is the fifth portrait of an Indian cricketer in the MCC’s collection painted by Pearson Wright. Unlike earlier full-length works of Kapil Dev, Bishan Bedi, and Dilip Vengsarkar, this one focuses on a larger-than-life view of Tendulkar’s head and shoulders.

MCC Museum and Lord’s Sporting Heritage

The Lord’s Portrait Programme has existed in its modern form for three decades, but the MCC’s art collection dates back to the Victorian era.

Since the 1950s, the MCC Museum has stood as Europe’s oldest sporting museum.

The museum currently holds about 3,000 pictures, with nearly 300 of them being portraits, displayed in iconic areas such as the Long Room Gallery.

