‘Wo Dekh Mera Duplicate’: Virat Kohli’s Priceless Reaction To His ‘Chota Chiku’ Lookalike As The Famous Kid Narrates The Encounter

At this stage of his life and career, very few things surprise Virat Kohli. However, he was left amazed when he saw a young fan who looked exactly like him from his childhood, just before the Rajkot ODI. A day ahead of the first ODI between India and New Zealand, the young boy’s striking resemblance to Kohli caught everyone’s attention, including Kohli himself.

‘Woh dekh mera duplicate baitha hai’

The lookalike Garvit Uttam quickly went viral on social media.” Kohli could not stop smiling when he saw the boy. The young fan got Kohli’s autograph and also clicked pictures with Virat, Rohit Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and other members of the Indian team.

Kohli even acknowledged the resemblance and called the boy “Chhota Chiku.“Chiku” is Kohli’s popular nickname, which was earlier revealed by MS Dhoni during their playing days with the Indian team.

In an interview, Garvit shared his experience of meeting the cricketers, especially Kohli, who called him “Chhota Chiku” and pointed him out to Rohit Sharma.

The young fan said, “I like Virat Kohli’s style and aura. When I took his name, he looked at me, waved, and said he would come back shortly. Then he told Rohit Sharma, ‘Woh dekh mera duplicate baitha hai’ (Look, my duplicate is sitting there). He called me Chhota Chiku. I met KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.”

Virat Kohli said to Rohit Sharma, “Wha dekh Mera duplicate betha hai (Look, my duplicate is sitting there)”. – Virat Kohli called him a Chota Cheeku 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/b4r1DopMUa — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 12, 2026

Since becoming a father, Kohli has grown very fond of children. He and his wife, Anushka Sharma, welcomed their first child, Vamika, on January 11, 2021, and their second child, Akaay, four years later. Although they keep their children away from the public eye, Kohli often shows a soft side toward kids and usually fulfils their requests before those of adults.

These days, Kohli makes fewer public appearances.

After retiring from Test cricket and T20 Internationals, he now plays only ODIs. When he is not playing, he spends most of his time with his family in London, away from media attention.

For Kohli fans, there is good news. Unlike last year, when he stayed away from cricket for six months, Kohli will be seen more often this year. After the New Zealand ODI series, he will return to action in the IPL starting March 26. This will be followed by India’s tour of England in July. After that, India will play 12 more ODIs against Bangladesh, Afghanistan, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.

