WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs GG Match On TV And Online

Mumbai Indians   vs  Gujarat Match WPL 2026 is on 13th January 2026

Published: January 13, 2026 11:06:28 IST

WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs GG Match On TV And Online

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will try to keep their winning form when they face each other at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, January 13.
Mumbai Indians recovered from their opening match loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a strong 50-run win over Delhi Capitals. Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt played well with the bat, while Nicola Carey impressed with the ball.
Gujarat Giants are still unbeaten in the tournament, having won two close matches against UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals. In their last game against Delhi, Sophie Devine was the star, scoring 95 runs and successfully defending seven runs in the final over.

When is the WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Match?

Mumbai Indians   vs  Gujarat Match WPL 2026 is on 13th January 2026 

Where is the WPL 2026  Mumbai Indians vs  Gujarat Giants Match?

The match of  Mumbai Indians   vs  Gujarat Giants  2026 is at D.Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

What time is the WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs  Gujarat Giants   Match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL match  2026 will start at 7:00 pm

Toss at 6:30 pm

From where to buy WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Match tickets?

Mumbai Indians  vs  Gujarat Giants Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

How can I watch the WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians  vs Gujarat Giants Match live?

 Mumbai Indians  vs Gujarat Giants Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

Squads Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 

 MI:  Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Gunalan Kullkarni, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahil Firdous, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

GG:  Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Ayushi Soni

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 11:06 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

