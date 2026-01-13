WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs GG Match On TV And Online

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will try to keep their winning form when they face each other at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, January 13.

Mumbai Indians recovered from their opening match loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a strong 50-run win over Delhi Capitals. Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt played well with the bat, while Nicola Carey impressed with the ball.

Gujarat Giants are still unbeaten in the tournament, having won two close matches against UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals. In their last game against Delhi, Sophie Devine was the star, scoring 95 runs and successfully defending seven runs in the final over.

When is the WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Match?

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Match WPL 2026 is on 13th January 2026

Where is the WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Match?

The match of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 2026 is at D.Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

What time is the WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL match 2026 will start at 7:00 pm

Toss at 6:30 pm

From where to buy WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Match tickets?

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

How can I watch the WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Match live?

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

Core memory unlocked for a lifetime! 💙🫶 A dream come true for our MI Junior Under-15 girls, meeting Captain Harman! 😍 pic.twitter.com/gRCb2nn9zv — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 12, 2026

Squads Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

MI: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Gunalan Kullkarni, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahil Firdous, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

GG: Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Ayushi Soni

Also Read : Who Is Grace Harris? Australian Star Who Helped Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Gujarat Giants With An Explosive Batting Show