World Champion To World Cup Loss: What Should Be D Gukesh’s Strategy In 2026

Gukesh Dommaraju made headlines when he became the youngest-ever chess world champion at the end of 2024. But the young star has faced several challenges this year. He struggled at the FIDE Grand Swiss, finishing 41st, and was knocked out in the third round of the FIDE World Cup. His difficulties continued in a few other major classical tournaments, including the Sinquefield Cup, the Superbet Chess Classic, and even the Freestyle Chess Tour. These results were surprising for someone who had risen so quickly to the top.

Gukesh’s coach, Grzegorz Gajewski, spoke about these setbacks in an interview with ESPN. He said, “When you work all your life for something, and then you get it, you have to find new motivations. It can be difficult for someone so young.” However, the chess world is not always patient. Former world champions Garry Kasparov and Magnus Carlsen have openly criticised some aspects of Gukesh’s recent performances.

What Should Be Gukesh’s Strategy In 2026?

To begin with, Gukesh’s team needs to choose his tournaments more carefully. He should get chances to play against top players like Carlsen, Nakamura, and Caruana so that he gains more experience at the highest level. At the same time, the schedule should not be too heavy, because too many tournaments can lead to burnout. Several experts believe that this was one of the reasons behind his disappointing performance in 2025.

Another important point is that Gukesh should continue using his natural aggressive and risk-taking style. This approach has always been a strength of his game, and it can help him avoid long stretches of draws in crucial matches. However, it is equally important for him to adjust his plans based on the opponent’s style and the situation on the board. A balance between bold play and smart preparation will be the key to better results.

Gukesh will depend on his experienced team. Their combined experience helps Gukesh stay well-prepared, confident, and ready for every challenges.

Defending his world championship title might not answer every question people have, but it would greatly reduce the criticism.