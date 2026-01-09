WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: When And Where To Watch The MI vs RCB Match LIVE

A new season begins for UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants as they face each other on Saturday to open their Women’s Premier League campaign. Both teams are aiming to win their first title after very different performances last season.

UP Warriorz will depend heavily on their new captain, Meg Lanning. Under her leadership, the Delhi Capitals reached three straight finals. UP Warriorz will hope she can stop their decline after finishing third, fourth, and then last in the table over the past three seasons.

Gujarat Giants enter the season with fresh confidence after reaching the playoffs for the first time, following two disappointing seasons. Led by Ashleigh Gardner, the Giants have a strong group of overseas players but lack an experienced Indian batter at the top.

When is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Match?

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Match WPL 2026 is on 10th January 2026

Where is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Match?

The match of UP Warriorz vs Gujarat 2026 is at D.Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Toss at 3:00 pm

From where to buy WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Match tickets?

UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

How can I watch the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Match live?

THE WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

Squads

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Ayushi Soni

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G Trisha and Pratika Rawal

