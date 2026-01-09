LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: When And Where To Watch The MI vs RCB Match LIVE

WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: When And Where To Watch The MI vs RCB Match LIVE

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will play the opening match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 on Saturday, 10th January 2026. Both teams are looking to win their first WPL title.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants. (Photo Credits: X)
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: January 9, 2026 17:03:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: When And Where To Watch The MI vs RCB Match LIVE

A new season begins for UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants as they face each other on Saturday to open their Women’s Premier League campaign. Both teams are aiming to win their first title after very different performances last season.

You Might Be Interested In

UP Warriorz will depend heavily on their new captain, Meg Lanning. Under her leadership, the Delhi Capitals reached three straight finals. UP Warriorz will hope she can stop their decline after finishing third, fourth, and then last in the table over the past three seasons.

Gujarat Giants enter the season with fresh confidence after reaching the playoffs for the first time, following two disappointing seasons. Led by Ashleigh Gardner, the Giants have a strong group of overseas players but lack an experienced Indian batter at the top.

You Might Be Interested In

When is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Match?

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Match WPL 2026 is on 10th January 2026 

Where is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Match?

The match of UP Warriorz vs Gujarat 2026 is at D.Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

What time is the WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Match WPL 2026 will start at 3:30 pm

Toss at 3:00 pm

From where to buy WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Match tickets?

UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

How can I watch the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Match live?

THE WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

Squads 

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Ayushi Soni

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G Trisha and Pratika Rawal

Also Read: WPL 2026, MI vs DC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Live

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 4:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

PV Sindhu Advances To Semis After Akane Yamaguchi Retires In Quarterfinal In Malaysia Open 2026

Tamim Iqbal Faces Humiliation From BCB Member, Labelled As ‘Proven Indian Agent’ After Ex-Captain Calls For Dialogue Amid T20 World Cup 2026 Row

Who Is Lalremruata Khiangte? 38-Year-Old Mizoram Cricketer Who Died Following On-Field Collapse

Virat Kohli Begins Preparations For New Zealand ODIs After Stunning Show In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

PSL’s New Franchises Sold For Pennies Compared To IPL, Hyderabad At $6.25M, Sialkot $6.61M – Cricket Fans Call Out Pakistan’s Bankruptcy

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: When And Where To Watch The MI vs RCB Match LIVE

South Korea’s Ex-President Yoon Faces Possible Death Penalty For 2024 Martial Law Bid, What We Know

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Set To Debut With Triple Camera, 5,500mAh Battery And Lightweight Design, Check Launch Date Here

Internet Gets Creative With Hilarious Memes As Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Gets Dragged Away By Cops Amid ED Probe: ‘Mam Ki Nautanki Next Level’

Surat’s Tapti Valley International School Rings in 2026 With an Unforgettable Carnival Celebration

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Says He Is Not Afraid Of Death Threats: ‘I Am On The Street And With The People’

‘No Protest From TMC Over Attacks on Bengal Migrant Workers’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED Raid Protests as ‘Electoral Advantage’ Politics

‘Russia Unleashed 242 Drones, 22 Cruise Missiles, 13 Ballistic Missiles On Ukraine; 4 Killed, Dozens Injured,’ Says Zelenskyy

Reliance Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani Gears Up For India’s Biggest Listing In 2026 As Valuation Hits $180 Billion

Trump Cancels Second Wave of US Attacks on Venezuela After Caracas Agrees to Cooperate, Cites Prisoner Releases

WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: When And Where To Watch The MI vs RCB Match LIVE

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: When And Where To Watch The MI vs RCB Match LIVE

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: When And Where To Watch The MI vs RCB Match LIVE
WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: When And Where To Watch The MI vs RCB Match LIVE
WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: When And Where To Watch The MI vs RCB Match LIVE
WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: When And Where To Watch The MI vs RCB Match LIVE

QUICK LINKS