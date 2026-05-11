WWE Monday Night RAW (11 May 2026): Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu Face-Off, Oba Femi Open Challenge — Check Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

WWE RAW (11 May 2026): On May 11, Monday Night RAW will broadcaast live from Knoxville, Tennessee’s Food City Center. The fallout from the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event on Saturday, which happened a few days ago, will be witnessed by fans around the world. Following Roman Reigns’ defense of his World Heavyweight Championship Title in the main event of WWE Backlash, there will be an acknowledgment ceremony which according to General manager, Adam Pearce will be attended by Jacob Fatu. With considerable assistance from Paul Heyman and other Vision members who stepped in during the fight, Iyo Sky defeated Seth Rollins and Asuka and Bron Breakker. Let’s take a look at the WWE Raw preview, schedule, and streaming information for tonight’s show.

WWE RAW May 11 Match Card

It will be a blockbuster episode of Monday Night RAW from Tennessee as the wrestlers from WWE Backlash gear up for new rivalries and possibly reigniting old clashes as well. All eyes would be on Roman Reigns, meanwhile, as he successfully defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship title against Jacob Fatu. The acknowledgement ceremony tonight could easily go haywire as Fatu and Reigns are set to face each other again.

WWE RAW: Roman Reigns’ Acknowledgement Ceremony to be attended by Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu will participate in Roman Reigns’ appreciation ceremony, according to General Manager Adam Pearce. This comes after Fatu violently attacked Reigns after the title loss at the PLE on Saturday. After the attack, a wounded and furious Reigns declared that Backlash was his last night and that Fatu didn’t belong here. The level of chaos at the acknowledgment ceremony is unknown.

WWE RAW: Tag Team division under spotlight

Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige will make an appearance to answer The Judgment Day’s challenge, according to Adam Pearce. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and Joe Hendry will compete against The Vision (Bron Breakker, Logan Paul & Austin Theory) in a six-man tag bout.

Oba Femi’s Open Challenge continues on WWE RAW

Since he seemed to retire Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, Oba Femi has been a formidable opponent. In addition, he defeated Otis and Grayson Waller in his two prior RAW in-ring matches. The Ruler will host another open challenge on the red brand this week, so it’s unclear who will have the courage to confront him.

WWE RAW (May 11) Live Streaming: Where to watch?

Country Time Platform India 05:30 AM IST Netflix Dubai (UAE) 04:00 AM GST Netflix United Kingdom & Ireland 01 AM BST Netflix United States 08 PM ET / 07 PM CT / 05 PM PT Netflix Australia 10:00 AM AEST / 11:00 AM AEDT Netflix Canada 08 PM ET Netflix Saudi Arabia 03:00 AM AST Netflix France 02:00 AM CET Netflix Brazil 10:00 PM BRT Netflix Mexico 07:00 PM CST Netflix Singapore 09:00 AM SGT Netflix

Also Read: WWE Backlash 2026 Match Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Retains World Heavyweight Title Against Jacob Fatu, John Cena Makes Huge Announcement