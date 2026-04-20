WWE WrestleMania 42 Results: Brock Lesnar Teases Retirement, Roman Reigns Wins Big — Check Full Winners List

Night 2 of WrestleMania 42 was filled with major moments, surprises, and emotional scenes. The show started with a shocking moment as Brock Lesnar appeared to retire after losing to Oba Femi. After the match, Lesnar left his gloves and boots in the ring, which is often seen as a sign of the end of a wrestler’s career.

The night ended on a high note with Roman Reigns defeating CM Punk to win the world heavyweight championship, marking a powerful return to the top.

Roman Reigns vs CM Punk Steals the Show

The main event between Reigns and Punk was the biggest highlight of the night. It was a very physical and intense match, with both superstars giving everything inside the ring. Punk had several chances to win and pushed Reigns to his limits.

However, in the final moments, Punk started to slow down due to exhaustion. Reigns took full advantage of this and hit two strong spears to secure the win. The victory was special because Reigns did it on his own, without help from his usual allies, showing his dominance once again.

Penta Shines in a Thrilling Ladder Match

Penta successfully defended his intercontinental championship in one of the most exciting matches of the night. The ladder match was full of high-risk moves, fast action, and close moments.

Stars like Rey Mysterio were also part of the match, adding to the excitement. The action kept fans engaged throughout, with several near wins before Penta managed to retain his title.

Title Changes and Intense Battles

Trick Williams won the United States Championship in a match that included some outside interference, which played a key role in the result.

In another hard-hitting match, Finn Balor, in his “Demon” persona, defeated Dominik Mysterio in a street fight. The match included the use of kendo sticks, chairs, and tables, making it a very physical contest.

Rhea Ripley Dominates in Women’s Championship Match

In the women’s division, Rhea Ripley put in a strong performance to defeat Jade Cargill and win the WWE Women’s Championship.

Cargill showed her strength and power during the match, but Ripley’s experience, smart tactics, and determination helped her secure the victory.

Fun Segment Adds Entertainment

Apart from the serious matches, there was also a light-hearted segment featuring John Cena, The Miz, and Danhausen. This segment brought humor to the show and gave fans a chance to relax and enjoy a different side of the event.

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