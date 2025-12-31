Year Ender 2025: From World Cup Glory To Whitewash Win Against Sri Lanka, Here’s How Indian Women’s Cricket Created History

The Indian women’s cricket team had a brilliant year as they finally lifted the World Cup after beating South Africa in Mumbai in the final. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ended the drought and got the title home. India had earlier reached finals and semi-finals in the World Cup but became champions in 2025.

The side had been pretty dominant and here we take a look at the performances in 2025.

THROWBACK TO WORLD CUP WINNING MOMENTS! India Women's Team lifted the Cricket World Cup for the first time ever in history! OUR GIRLS BECAME THE WORLD CHAMPIONS!







Tri-Series Win

India were up against Sri Lanka and South Africa. The side won three out of the four matches in the round-robin format and had 6 points in the kitty. They faced Sri Lanka in the final in Colombo and posted 342/7 in 50 overs. Smriti Mandhana scored 116 while Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues were among the runs. Later, a terrific bowling performance from Sneh Rana who picked up four wickets and Amanjot who had three dismissals to her name helped India bundled out the hosts for 245 and win by 97 runs.

JEMIMAH RODRIGUES SELFIE TO END 2025. – Best year for Indian Women's Cricket.







India Tour Of England

India visited England for three ODIs and five T20Is. They won the first match before England made it all square in the second but India fought back and clinched a win in the third and final match to win the series 2-1. Kranti Goud was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to her name while Harmanpreet Kaur was the second highest run-scorer with 126 runs in three matches.

India won the T20I series 3-2. Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 221 while Shafali Verma was at number two with 176 runs to her name. In wickets tally, Shree Charani picked up 10 and Deepti Sharma had 9 to her name. Radha Yadav also bagged 6 wickets in the series.

The Run Machine 1,703 runs in a single year! Smriti Mandhana finishes 2025 with the highest ever annual tally in women's cricket history. Simply in a league of her own!







World Cup Glory

India created history in Navi Mumbai in November after lifting the World Cup for the first time in the history of the game. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team put up 298/7 in 50 overs. Shafali Verma who had come in as the replacement of injured Pratika Rawal hit 87 off 78.

If you thought the Women's T20 World Cup win was the only big moment… think again. Women athletes are owning every field.







Later, bowlers did their job and bundled out the opposition for 246 despite a hundred from Laura Wolvaardt. Deepti Sharma followed her fifty with a five-wicket haul.

Thumping Win Against Sri Lanka At Home

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 😎

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 🏅

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞

𝐔𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐭 Vaishnavi Sharma, Deepti Sharma and Arundhati Reddy sum up a memorable outing for #TeamIndia

India were once again on a roll and continued their dominance as they thumped Sri Lanka to complete a cleansweep 5-0 win in the T20I series.

